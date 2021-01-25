BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No Phuket quarantine for Bangkok arrivals

No Phuket quarantine for Bangkok arrivals

PHUKET: People arriving in Phuket from in Bangkok no longer need to observe a mandatory 14-day quarantine following an order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (Jan 24).

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 25 January 2021, 11:20AM

Bangkok and Samut Prakan are no longer on the list for mandatory 14-day quarantine after arriving in Phuket. Image: Phuketanticovid

Bangkok and Samut Prakan are no longer on the list for mandatory 14-day quarantine after arriving in Phuket. Image: Phuketanticovid

Page 1 of the order. Image: Phuketanticovid

Page 1 of the order. Image: Phuketanticovid

Page 2 of the order. Image: Phuketanticovid

Page 2 of the order. Image: Phuketanticovid

Page 3 of the order. Image: Phuketanticovid

Page 3 of the order. Image: Phuketanticovid

« »

However, they are asked to observe a 14-day quarantine at home and to continually monitor their health for signs of infection of COVID-19.

Previously, people arriving from four specific districts in Bangkok – Nong Khaem District, Bang Phlat District, Bang Khae District and Bang Khun Thian District – were required to observe a 14-day quarantine. 

Also removed from the list of mandatory quarantine areas is Samut Prakan.

Following the order issued yesterday only people arriving from Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chonburi, Trat, Chanthaburi, Nakhon Prathom and Nonthaburi must observe a 14-day quarantine after arriving in Phuket.

Visitors to the island may observe the 14-day quarantine at an Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) venue while Phuket residents may observe the 14-day quarantine at home.

The order yesterday “moved” Bangkok and Samut Prakan to the secondary list of ‘red zone’ risk areas, which also includes Tak, Saraburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Sing Buri, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Ranong, Chumphon, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Sa Kaew, Ratchaburi, Petchburi, Samut Songkhram, Angthong, Chachoengsao and Prachin Buri.

People arriving from the 21 provinces/areas in the secondary list of ‘red zone’ risk areas are asked to self-quarantine and must follow New Normal requirements.

However, the order clearly stated that whether or not any new arrival is to observe any quarantine after arriving in Phuket remained at the discretion of the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for the area where the arrival is staying.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the Communicable Disease Committee yesterday (Jan 24) and published by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) yesterday afternoon.

Visitors from 11 ‘orange zone’ provinces – Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Phetchabun, Chaiyaphum, Buriram, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surat Thani or Phang Nga – are asked to self-monitor for 14 days.

Visitors from anywhere else in the country – 34 provinces designated as ‘yellow zone’ risk areas– are only asked to register to their travel details through the gophuget.com web portal and install and register through the Mor Chana COVID-tracking app – which is required of every person travelling to Phuket, including people coming on day-trips.

The order noted that failure to comply with the order may be punished under Section 51 of Disease Control Act 2015, which incurs a fine of up to B20,000

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Those found breaching the order will also be charged under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations B.E. 2548 (2005), which invokes a penalty of up to two years imprisonment or up to B40,000 or both, the order warned.

The relaxation of the quarantine requirement for arrivals from Bangkok came just one day after key Phuket tourism industry leaders called for a relaxation to the requirements to visit Phuket as a way to help the island’s devastated tourism industry.

The plea also called for Phuket officials to take steps for international tourists to start returning to the island by October. The proposal called for all international arrivals from October to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Phuket Governor Narong noted that by that time he expected to see 70% of the island’s population vaccinated for virus as a way to boost potential tourists’ confidence in travelling to Phuket and as a way of making local people feel confident that the arrival of international tourists would not spark another outbreak on the island.

 

See also:

Phuket EOC contact details released for visitors (Jan 14)

- Phuket quarantine guests allowed to roam hotel areas (Jan 13)

- No extra quarantine in Phuket for foreigners exiting quarantine in Bangkok (Jan 12)

- Phuket EOCs to enforce COVID measures for new arrivals (Jan 12)

- Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival (Jan 9)

- ‘Red zone’ arrivals face quarantine in Phuket (Jan 7)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

No demerit points for speeding in Phuket, for now
Electricity outage to affect area in Rawai
Prab’s brother enters election for Patong Mayor
Three injured as pickup hits power pole
Xi to open virtual Davos forum as virus-hit West struggles
New app to help find homes for stray animals
Egat plans world’s largest floating solar farm in June
Two killed in Phuket bus terminal shooting
Alleged Asia drug kingpin arrested after Australia probe
Phuket Opinion: A jab for health, hygiene and safety
National Park officer accused of spying on woman loses job
Concerns as COVID shifts learning online
Japanese restaurant burglar arrested
Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October
Pride and caution in Wuhan on lockdown anniversary

 

Phuket community
No demerit points for speeding in Phuket, for now

So it's the named owner of the vehicle who will get points deducted rather than the actual drive...(Read More)

Prab’s brother enters election for Patong Mayor

Ahhh...enough beating around the bush...let's just dive straight into mob rule for all to see, r...(Read More)

Egat plans world’s largest floating solar farm in June

Why not on the large areas of strip-mined land? It would seem that the corrosive effect of being on ...(Read More)

Patong, Phuket Town join push for free COVID vaccinations for all residents

Kurt, Malaysia ports and Indonesia ports are closed to yachts. Malaysia is allowing yachts to come i...(Read More)

National Park officer accused of spying on woman loses job

Easy to tell he was a just a junior office otherwise they would have posted him to an "inactive...(Read More)

Patong, Phuket Town join push for free COVID vaccinations for all residents

Svcoquette, do Malaysian ports by now not have quarantine facilities for yachts were you can anchor ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A jab for health, hygiene and safety

Anyway, Phuket doesn't need the return of these 40,000 + workers. There are now still enough une...(Read More)

‘Mother dolphin’ taken into care, ‘son dolphin’ now missing

Mother dolphin and baby dolphin, both must be very much stressed by separation. What will such stres...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A jab for health, hygiene and safety

A vaccination may stop some of the serious complications of Covid-19, but it does not stop a person ...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Preventing the next pandemic

C'mon - when b*llsh*tting then please do it correctly ;) "Most studies show that people w...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Benihana Phuket
Phuket Property
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand

 