Phuket EOC contact details released for visitors

PHUKET: The Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) has released the contact details of all 18 Emergency Operation centers (EOCs) in each subdistrict on the island for those who have not registered their travel details via the gophuget.com web portal to report themselves. 

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 14 January 2021, 01:48PM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Each of the 18 local administration organisations (OrBorTor) and municipalities on the island now have an EOC set up for their respective area, with the local base of operations for the EOC focussed at the local Subdistrict Health Promoting Centre.

Subdistrict Health Promoting Centres, also called Health Promotion Hospitals, are local medical centres operated by the Ministry of Public Health that are set up in nearly every tambon in the country.

The setting up of the EOCs in Phuket follows a national order for all people travelling from  Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Trat, Rayong and Samut Sakhon to be screened and be granted permission by officials to exit the province they are in. 

Visitors who have come to Phuket but have not registered on the web gophuget.com must report themselves to the EOC for the subdistrict they are staying in. Visitors who arrive from the 28 provinces (including the five districts in Bangkok) currently designated as ‘red zones’ must present validated permit to travel issued by the relevant authority in the area they are departing.

They must also observe a 14-day quarantine after arriving in Phuket. 

Dan About Thailand

The only exception are those who are exiting a 14-day quarantine in Bangkok after testing negative for the virus. All such people must travel directly to Phuket immediately after being released from quarantine in Bangkok.

Phuket residents may observe their 14-day quarantine at home, and hotel staff may report their guests arrival and travel details on their guests’ behalf.

The contact number of the EOC in each local administrative organization are as follows: 

  • Phuket Municipality (Talad Neua and Talad Yai): 076-211111 and 081-8953781
  • Patong Municipality: 076-342061, 084-1869963, healthpatong@hotmail.com, or Line ID: healthpatong
  • Kathu Municipality: 076-321500 or Line ID: kathupublichealth
  • Rassada Municipality: 095-2749823, ems_rasada@hotmail.co.th or Line ID: 0918255105
  • Wichit Municipality: 061-4805733 or Line ID: @76gfcnu
  • Chalong Municipality: 076-383775
  • Rawai Municipality: 076-613801, 076530427 or Line ID @269sncwj
  • Karon Municipality: 076-333367 or health_env@hotmail.com
  • Srisoonthorn Municipality: 076-617803 or 081-4668332
  • Thepkrasattri Municipality: 076-681076
  • Chernng Talay Municipality: 076-325225 or 076-324440
  • Pa Khlok Municipality: 076-529500, 089-6484587 or paklok01@hotmail.co.th 
  • Kamala administrative organization (OrBorTor): 076-385640 or 096-9789965
  • Maikhao OrBorTor: 076-510548 or maikhao2564@gmail.com 
  • Saku OrBorTor: 076-328146
  • Koh Keaw OrBorTor: 076-239263 (118) or 086-4983518
  • Thepkrasattri OrBorTor: 076-274573 (18) or 081-8956848
  • Cherng Talay OrBorTor: 076-271096

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office cna be contacted by calling 094-5938876 or 062-2435116.

Papa paul | 15 January 2021 - 01:25:04 

Sounds that everything is O.K. in Phuket. Not much Covid there.  Government not trying to cover up infections luke the beginning of this epidemic.  The penny has finaly dropped. Didn't  take that long.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

