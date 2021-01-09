BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

PHUKET: All arrivals from the “highest-risk” areas within the ‘red zone’ provinces must now quarantine for 14 days on arriving in Phuket, following an order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew today (Jan 9).

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Saturday 9 January 2021, 05:45PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew signed the order to come into effect today (Jan 9). Photo: PR Phuket /file

The order (page 1). Image: PR Phuket

The order (page 2). Image: PR Phuket

The order (page 3). Image: PR Phuket

The order (page 4). Image: PR Phuket

The order was publicly posted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department this afternoon.

The order is marked to be in effect from today through Jan 31, or “until the situation is resolved”.

Under the order, all people entering Phuket are to be classified into one of five groups.

Group 1: People arriving from Samut Sakhon, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi or Trat, must

  1. Present to officials a letter certifying the necessity of traveling outside the most strictly controlled areas
  2. Download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request
  3. Register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket. In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation (OrBorTor) in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
  4. Undergo swab test at the local hospital for the area where the visitor is staying. if the visitor has already been tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to departure, the visitor must present a medical certificate with laboratory test results to officers.
  5. Quarantine at home (Home Quarantine) or a hotel (Hotel Quarantine) under the supervision of the communicable disease control officer for a period of 14 days.
  6. Must strictly follow the surveillance, prevention and control measures.

 

Group 2: People arriving from Samut Prakan. Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom or Nong Khaem District, Bang Phlat District, Bang Khae District, Bang Khun or Thian District in Bangkok, must:

  1. Download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
  2. Register online throughwww.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket. In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation (OrBorTor) in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
  3. Undergo swab test at the local hospital for the area where the visitor is staying. if the visitor has already been tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to departure, the visitor must present a medical certificate with laboratory test results to officers.
  4. Quarantine at home (Home Quarantine) or a hotel (Hotel Quarantine) under the supervision of the communicable disease control officer for a period of 14 days.
  5. Must strictly follow the surveillance, prevention and control measures.

Group 3: People arriving from the highest controlled areas (red) 20 provinces

  1. Download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
  2. Register online throughwww.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket. In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation (OrBorTor) in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
  3. Quarantine at home (Home Quarantine) or a hotel (Hotel Quarantine) for a period of 14 days.
  4. Must strictly follow  measures, surveillance, prevent and control disease.

Group 4: People traveling from Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Phetchabun, Chaiyaphum, Buriram, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surat Thani or Phang Nga, must:

  1. Download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
  2. Register online throughwww.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket. In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation (OrBorTor) in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
  3. Provide self-monitoring at the place where they are staying for a period of 14 days.
  4. Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevent and control disease.

Group 5: People arriving from high surveillance areas (yellow) in 38 provinces.

  1. Download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
  2. Register online throughwww.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket. In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation (OrBorTor) in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
  3. Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevent and control disease.

The order marked that the measures were deemed necessary in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Phuket.

Any person found violating or failing to comply with the order could face legal action under Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act, which incurs a fine of up to B20,000. Such persons may also be punished under Section 18 of the act, which incurs a penalty of a fie of up to B40,000 or up to two years in jail, or both, the order warned

The PR Phuket announcement noted that the essential requirement of the “Minor Order” required individuals traveling to Phuket to download the "Mor Chana" application on their smartphones and display them when the officer calls for inspection and register online through the website www.gophuget.com to inform officials of details of traveling to Phuket.

“in the event that you cannot register When arriving at the destination area, report to the municipality or local administrative office in the residential area,” PR Phuket emphasised in its announcement.

