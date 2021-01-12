Phuket EOCs to enforce COVID measures for new arrivals

PHUKET: Amid growing confusion of the role the Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) recently set up in Phuket, local officials have explained that staff at the centres will be responsible for ensuring that new arrivals in their respective areas comply with COVID-19 requirements.

Tuesday 12 January 2021, 03:49PM

The notice issued yesterday (Jan 11) explaining the roles of the EOCs. Image: PR Phuket

A notice explaining the role of the EOCs was released by the Phuket office of the Department of Public Relations (PR Phuket) late yesterday (Jan 11).

Each of the 18 local administration organisations (OrBorTor) and municipalities on the island are to arrange for an EOC to be set up for their respective area, with the local base of operations for the EOC to be focussed at the local Subdistrict Health Promoting Centre.

Subdistrict Health Promoting Centres, also called Health Promotion Hospitals, are local medical centres operated by the Ministry of Public Health that are set up in nearly every tambon in the country.

The setting up of the EOCs in Phuket follows a national order for all people travelling from Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Trat, Rayong and Samut Sakhon to be screened and be granted permission by officials to exit the province they are in.

It also follows Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew last Saturday (Jan 9) issuing a provincial order for all arrivals in Phuket to observe COVID-proevention measures according to the level of risk of the area they are arriving from.

The measures range from 14-day quarantine and mandatory swab tests for people arriving from the “highest risk” areas down to self monitoring for people arriving from “green zones”.

Governor Narong ordered that all people intending to travel to Phuket to first register their travel details on the gophuget.com web portal, which is operated by the Phuket Provincial Police and is now available in 15 languages: English, Russian, German, Spanish, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Filipino, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Khmer, Lao, Malay and Myanmar (Burmese).

The order issued by Phuket Governor Narong on Saturday also required all new arrivals to install the Mor Chana COVID-tracking app on their phones, though Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom explained that those unable to do so would have to report their movements through official documents filed with an EOC.

All EOCs in Phuket will be notified of any visitors expected in their respective areas from the travel details registered through the gophuget web portal, explained PR Phuket through their announcement yesterday.

Staff at each EOC will follow up on all visitors in their areas, and will ensure that all arrivals from high risk zones that are required to observe a quarantine period do so, and will monitor all new arrivals’ condition, the notice said.

People who register their travel details through gophuget.com are not required to report themselves at the EOC for the area where they are staying, PR Phuket also explained.

“Those who did not register through the web portal [gophuget.com] must report themselves at the EOC office nearby or ask a friend or staff at the hotel to report them to the EOC. Hotel staff may have to report EOC about their new guests every day,” the notice said.

“EOC staff will contact visitors later for checking,” it added.

“{EOC staff will] Follow up on the symptoms [sic] of visitors during the 14-day quarantine, in order to create the highest confidence,” PR Phuket said.