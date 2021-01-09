Phuket sets up ‘Emergency Operations Centres’

PHUKET: Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee has announced that Emergency Operation Centres (EOC) have been set up at every Subdistrict Health Promoting Centre on the island as part of the national strategy to combat the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Saturday 9 January 2021, 03:43PM

People driving onto the island are checked at the Phuket Check Point. Photo: PR Phuket

People driving onto the island are checked at the Phuket Check Point. Photo: PR Phuket

People driving onto the island are checked at the Phuket Check Point. Photo: PR Phuket

“Even though Phuket has no COVID-19 infections at this time, as a precaution we have certain requirements for people arriving from the ‘highest risk’ provinces,” Vice Governor Vikrom explained at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 8).

The requirements follow the national announcement that all people travelling from Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Trat, Rayong and Samut Sakhon must first be screened and be granted permission by officials to exit the province they are in.

They must also use the MorChana app, which tracks users’ locations, or report their movements by submitting paper documents.

“All people travelling to Phuket are asked to register through the MorChana COVID-tracking app,” V/Gov Vikrom said.

“People who are not able to install the Mor Chana app on their phones must report themselves at the nearest Subdistrict Health Promoting Centre,” he said.

“The Phuket Provincial Government is not denying entry to any people travelling to Phuket, but all people who arrive here must follow the procedures for entry and the COVID-19 protection measures,” he added.

Boonchoke Pruekamornkul, Director of the Sakhu Subdistrict Health Promoting Centre, explained that EOCs will register where arrivals from the ‘highest-risk’ provinces are staying in Phuket and monitor their condition.

Health officials will continue their inspections of venues in their areas to ensure vendors and operators are complying with COVID-19 prevention measures, Mr Boonchoke said.

Any persons who experience any symptoms similar to COVID-19 will receive immediate attention accordingly, he added.