Position-tracking app required in 5 provinces

BANGKOK: People in the COVID-19-hit provinces of Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Trat, Rayong and Samut Sakhon must use the MorChana position-tracking app, according to the spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 9 January 2021, 10:25AM

A sign at a Bangkok food shop invites people to use the MorChana app.

Spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said on Friday (Jan 8) that use of the app would allow quick control of COVID-19 in the five provinces, which have the highest levels of infection. 

Its use is stipulated under regulation number 17 newly issued under the executive decree for public administration in emergency situations, imposed to control COVID-19.

Records from the MorChana app would protect infected people against charges of concealing information in the event they cannot remember every place they have visited, Dr Taweesilp said.

Infected people who intentionally conceal information and did not use the app could be seen as obstructing disease control investigation and in violation of the new regulation. This carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and/or fine of B40,000. 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The app effectively supported the government’s disease control efforts and relieved the workload of medical personnel in disease investigation, Dr Taweesilp said.

The MorChana app was downloaded 1.5 million times on Tuesday, 1.65mn times on Wednesday and an impressive 3.69mn times on Thursday, he said.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday urged people to download and use the app,  but said there would be no penalty for not doing so – so long as people inform officials of their travel plans when crossing provincial borders.

Phuket community
Phuket officials clarify rules on wearing face mask while eating, exercising in public

“Wearing a mask while exercising is not good for people’s health, so walking is preferred.” I ...(Read More)

Phuket officials clarify rules on wearing face mask while eating, exercising in public

Any new "ANNEX" today as follow up yesterday's "Annex" ? I guess not, as it...(Read More)

Government u-turns on Mor Chana

@ Christy Sweet, guess you have to go to a Covid-19 check point to report your border trip. Make sur...(Read More)

Former Patong taxi boss arrested for guns, drugs

Former 'President' of taxi club? Is that how they call a ex 'Head man' of Patong tax...(Read More)

Phuket hotels start closing again

Good write up. As a hotel operator I can only raise a small voice that maybe yyone way to make the h...(Read More)

Phuket hotels start closing again

No tourist, no spending, no money, hotels closing. Time to take radical steps to reboot and generate...(Read More)

Former Patong taxi boss arrested for guns, drugs

Where were all the Chemicals used to manufacture these drugs from ? All part of the "Get Em In...(Read More)

Phuket officials clarify rules on wearing face mask while eating, exercising in public

Give it a rest! The authorities do NOT have the CAPACITY or DESIRE to enforce this unless they see &...(Read More)

Chinese investment into Thailand poised to rise over next few years

@ Andy, You are right, the long time ago asian (you and I only know that from history books )countri...(Read More)

COVID travel permit ‘impractical’

Hahaha, Mhh, Looks like the Thai experience now something like foreigners do experience when they vi...(Read More)

 

