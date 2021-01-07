Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Red zone’ arrivals face quarantine in Phuket

‘Red zone’ arrivals face quarantine in Phuket

PHUKET: All people arriving from any of the 28 provinces currently declared ‘red zones’ will be asked to undergo swab tests for COVID-19 and will face a 14-day quarantine after arriving on the island, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has announced.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 January 2021, 08:30AM

The news was announced at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 6), but will not come into effect until a provincial order has been issued. Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 6), but will not come into effect until a provincial order has been issued. Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 6), but will not come into effect until a provincial order has been issued. Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 6), but will not come into effect until a provincial order has been issued. Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 6), but will not come into effect until a provincial order has been issued. Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 6), but will not come into effect until a provincial order has been issued. Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 6), but will not come into effect until a provincial order has been issued. Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 6), but will not come into effect until a provincial order has been issued. Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 6), but will not come into effect until a provincial order has been issued. Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 6), but will not come into effect until a provincial order has been issued. Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 6), but will not come into effect until a provincial order has been issued. Photo: PR Phuket

The news was announced at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 6), but will not come into effect until a provincial order has been issued. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The new high-level precautions to prevent COVID-19 from being brought onto the island were announced at the meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at Phuket Provincial Hall late yesterday afternoon (Jan 6).

The news was publicly posted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) last night.

The new requirements apply to all people arriving from the 28 red zone’ provinces, both tourists and people registered as living in Phuket, said the PR Phuket report.

However, the new precautions will come into effect only after an official provincial order has been issued, PR Phuket noted.

In order to be allowed to enter Phuket, all people arriving from any of the 28 provinces currently declared red zones must first register through the go.phuget.com web platform, announced the report.

However, the web platform is not operational just yet, PR Phuket noted.

The go.phuget online registration system, operated by Phuket Provincial Police, was first launched in the wake of the COVID-19 national lockdown last April, but was quietly – and confusingly – dropped out of service by june.

The web platform will be relaunched and is expected to be online by Jan 9, PR Phuket noted in its report.

All people travelling to Phuket are asked to register through the Mor Chana COVID-tracking app, said the report.

People arriving from the eight “highest risk” provinces must be screened and must show their permission to travel as issued by a competent official at the traveler’s “place of origin”, the report noted.

The eight provinces were named as: 1) Bangkok (Nong Khaem, Bang Phlat, Bang Khae, Bang Khun Thian Districts); 2) Samut Sakhon; 3) Rayong; 4) Chonburi; 5) Chanthaburi; 6) Samut Prakan; 7) Nonthaburi; and 8) Nakhon Pathom.

All arrivals from these areas must observe a 14-day quarantine either at a ‘Local Quarantine’ venue or at the Phuket resident’s home.

All arrivals from the eight provinces will be asked to undergo swab tests for COVID-19, which will cost B3,000 each, said the PR Phuket report.

The arrivals will have to pay for the swab tests, but those with state welfare cards will not have to pay the full price, it was explained yesterday.

People arriving from any of the remaining 20 of the 28 red zone provinces will be required to observe the 14-day quarantine, but the swab tests will not be mandatory.

Governor Narong yesterday also announced that an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was to be set up to receive reports of all arrivals from the 28 risk provinces.

All village heads, health volunteers and local residents were asked to be alert for any strangers or newcomers in their areas, and to report finding any such people to local health officials.

“The operation and implementation of the above guidelines will be carried out only when the provincial announcement is officially released,” PR Phuket report explained.

“However, at this time, people who enter the Phuket area by land, sea and air can enter as normal but will have intensive screening, and [we] ask for everyone’s cooperation to install the Mor Chana application,” it added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PM bolsters pledge to give free jabs
Mob storms US Capitol as Trump accused of ‘coup’
Phuket would suffer harshly under another lockdown, says expert
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket schools closed! Thailand buys 35mn more Covid vaccine shots? || January 6
Phuket flights take a hit amid COVID scare
Tourism banking on health image
WHO virus mission to China in disarray as entry denied
Pub, bar, restaurant COVID-compliance inspections continue
No new restrictions for UK arrivals
Government buys 35m more AstraZeneca doses
Phuket schools ordered closed
Four Koreans arrested in Phuket, one wanted by Interpol for child porn
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Baby born on side of Phuket road! Phuket Covid cases to be discharged! || January 5
Almost 400 killed during holiday travel
WHO experts tread carefully in hunt for virus’ origins

 

Phuket community
Phuket flights take a hit amid COVID scare

Do i read it right, that during first 5 days of January there were 5 international flights carrying...(Read More)

Phuket schools ordered closed

Lockdowns and closures only work if everyone follows the rules. The local food delivery clowns are a...(Read More)

Phuket schools ordered closed

Tried using the Thai Chana app but it seems you need an internet connection. So why bother? ...(Read More)

No new restrictions for UK arrivals

UK arrivals is far better than the scaremongering No Brits article of the other day....(Read More)

Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM

LALALA, you are probability wise right when it comes to Phuket/Thailand. So far keep fingers crossed...(Read More)

Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death

If 'Phuket' installs speed camera registration systems in just the underpasses only, Phuket ...(Read More)

Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

.... Well, today we are back to normal. Lucky us that the thai driving habits are not 'pandemic...(Read More)

Four Koreans arrested in Phuket, one wanted by Interpol for child porn

Was address of the 4 Korean not registered with Phuket Immigration? No 90 day reports? Were there re...(Read More)

Baby safe after roadside delivery

Back to Thalang Hospital? 'Under care' over there? Medical staff there now confronted with ...(Read More)

Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

Due to Covid-19 lesser traffic on the road, but more more 'kills' than a year ago. It proves...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Dewa Phuket Resort
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Benihana Phuket
K9 Point
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
Dan About Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential

 