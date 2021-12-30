New Cherng Talay OrBorTor chief takes office

PHUKET: Manoch Punchalad, the newly elected Chief of Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), responsible for the beach areas in Cherng Talay, has outlined his policies now that he has been confirmed the official winner of the election held late last month.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 December 2021, 03:58PM

Manoch Punchalad has been installed as the new Chief of Cherng Talay OrBorTor. Photo: PR Phuket

The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) on Dec 24 issued a notice confirming the winners of all the OrBorTor elections held in Phuket on Nov 28, with the exception of the election results for Thepkrasattri OrBorTor.

The delay was required in order to allow for complaints to be filed about the election, and to allow the Election Commission of Thailand head office ni Bangkok to confirm the vote count.

All five “unofficial” winners announced on Nov 29 (not including Thepkrasattri OrBorTor) have been upheld, and may now take office.

An officer at the PEC confirmed to The Phuket News that the delay with the election results for Thepkrasattri OrBorTor were due to a complaint filed over the handling of the election. The election results are expected on Jan 7, the officer said.



Of note, the PEC on Dec 24 also confirmed that Siricharat Trairat, sister of the former mayor of Thepkrasattri Municipality, has been named the official winner of the mayoral by-election held in the central Phuket enclave on Dec 4.

“I have a strong determination to develop the Cherng Talay OrBorTor to be prosperous in all aspects. I will focus on development in various areas along with solving urgent problems for sustainable local development in accordance with the policies of the government and the Ministry of Interior under the framework of the subdistrict administrative organization,” Mr Manoch said following his installment on Tuesday (Dec 28).

“I will implement the policy under the principles of good governance, and transparency which can be examined. I will work effectively to produce worthwhile results according to the intentions and needs of the people in the Cherng Talay area,” Mr Manoch said.

Mr Manoch stated that he will work by focusing on public involvement and listening to public opinions.

He also outlined his policy by listing six areas that are to be the focus of his administration, as follows:

1. Urgently solve problems that local residents face from the COVID-19 situation, and restore the economy, which has been affected by COVID-19.

2. Organise city planning procedures to be consistent and to effectively support the city’s expansion through the creation and maintenance of transportation routes and infrastructure, as well as developing the community water supply system from local raw water sources.

3. Improving the quality of life of local residents by improving their potential in the areas of public health, disaster prevention and mitigation, and overall security, and by supporting the Bang Tao Cup football and lifeguard teams.

4. Developing education, religion, art, culture, tradition and local wisdom by improving the quality and potential of educational institutions, child development centres and kindergartens in the area, and to promote language learning and all religious activities in the community.

5. Improving the environment, economy and tourism by improving the waste collection in the area according to the “4Rs” [Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle] and managing wastewater treatment; and to stimulate and promote tourism to create jobs and incomes for people by developing and promoting tourism in the community, local products, local fisheries, online businesses.

6. Promoting the use of information technology to develop e-services and transform existing procedures to a digital system that connects information services, complaints and database improvements in various fields for public participation.

“All these policies will be implemented by the framework of law and authority based on the principles of good governance. I am ready to drive the policy into practice until the goals are achieved under cooperation from all sectors, including government officials, political parties, the public, the private sector and other organisations both inside and outside of the Cherng Talay area for the best interests of the people," Mr Manoch said.

SILENT ON SQUATTERS

Although new to office, Mr Manoch has yet to make any mention of the issue of illegal squatters occupying state land along the Layan beachfront who continue to operate lucrative businesses targetting foreign tourists, including a restaurant.

The businesses remain despite efforts by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and even a Supreme Court ruling ordering the squatters to vacate the land.

At last report, previous Cherng Talay OrBorTor Chief MaAnn Samran in late July this year gave the illegal occupiers of prime beachfront land at Layan Beach another extension to vacate the plots they are illegally occupying.

That last-minute extension followed Mr MaAn repeatedly issuing a “last chance” for the squatters to move before he sent in bulldozers to demolish the illegal buildings on the land.

Mr MaAnn served official notices of eviction to 15 people occupying some 178 rai of land, including the well-known Tony’s Restaurant at Layan Beach. (See stories here, here and here.)

The land in question in total covers 178 rai along three kilometres of unspoilt beachfront, altogether estimated to be worth more than B10 billion.

Mr MaAnn made no more efforts to remove the squatters before the election was held late last month.