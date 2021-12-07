Thepkrasattri elects a new mayor

PHUKET: Siricharat Trairat, sister of the former mayor of Thepkrasattri Municipality, has been named as the unofficial winner of the mayoral by-election held in the central Phuket enclave last weekend



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 December 2021, 05:39PM

Siricharat Trairat has been elected Mayor of Thepkrasattri Municipality, pending confirmation of the election results by the Election Commission of Thailand.

Ms Siricharat’s brother, Mr Prasong, resigned from the position of Thepkrasattri Mayor earlier this year, forcing the by-election to be held on Saturday (Dec 4). Mr Prasong was elected mayor only on Mar 28 this year.

Ms Siricharat’s victory came by securing 2,255 votes. Manoch Chotiworananon placed second in the mayoral election, securing 1,558 votes, while Atirek Engchuan placed third, securing just 31 votes.

According to the election report by the Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC), a total of 6,077 eligible voters are resident in Thepkrasattri Municipality.

In total, 4,042 residents turned out to cast votes (66.51%). Of the ballots cast, 3,844 were deemed valid, 82 were deemed spoiled and 116 were returned blank.

Last Saturday also saw local residents in Voting District 2 elect their new councilors, with Prapasri Utachakul securing 758 votes and Weerapong Thepsakul securing 625 votes.

The election report was signed by Sathaporn Vajasat, Chairman of the Election Commission of Thepkrasattri Municipality.

The PEC noted that the election results at this stage remain “unofficial”, as they have yet to be confirmed by the Election Commission of Thailand in Bangkok.