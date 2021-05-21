The Phuket News
More than 8,500 foreigners in Phuket registered to receive state vaccination

PHUKET: In just two days, more than 8,500 foreigners in Phuket have already registered to receive a state-provided COVID-19 vaccination, according to Phuket Tourist Association President Bhummikitti Raktaengam.

By The Phuket News

Friday 21 May 2021, 02:33PM

The mass vaccination campaign continues at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin. Photo: PPHO

Phuket Tourist Association President Bhummikitti Raktaengam (right) at the mass vaccination campaign at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin. Photo: PPHO

Some 31.5% of the target 466,587 people in Phuket to be vaccinated have already received at least one vaccination injection. Image: PR Phuket

The mass vaccination campaign continues at the Jungceylon shopping mall in Patong. Photo: PPHO

Mr Bhummikitti shared the information on his Facebook page last night (May 20).

Registration for all foreigners working in Phuket opened on Wednesday (May 19).

 According to Mr Bhummikitti’s post, 113,487 people in Phuket registered for the first round of mass vaccinations, and 177,932 people registered for the second round, which is currently ongoing.

The post also noted that 8,563 foreigners had been registered, bringing the total number of people in Phuket registered to be vaccinated through the mass-vaccination campaign to 300,002.

From information gathered by Thai officials and embassy and consular representatives in Phuket there are an estimated 11,000 foreigners currently on the island.

After months of silence about when foreigners in Phuket will have the opportunity to receive a state-provided vaccine, only recently have they consistently publicly announced that foreigners working in Phuket will be vaccinated in June ‒ when the AstraZeneca vaccine will be available.

So far all vaccinations provided through the mass-vaccination campaign have been of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine ‘CoronaVac’.

Despite consistent requests from Phuket’s expat community, Thai officials have yet to confirm when any of the vaccines already approved by Thai Food and Drug Administration will be available from private suppliers, such as hospitals.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Meanwhile, The Phuket News was today informed of a foreigner who was registered through the ‘Phuket Must Win’ web portal to receive a vaccine and sent an official appointment to receive his first vaccination injection today, only to be turned away at the vaccination centre this morning and told that foreigners will not receive any vaccination injections until next month.

All people in Phuket must register through the ‘Phuket Must Win’ website (www.ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com) in order to receive a state-provided vaccine.

Any registrations through the national ‘MorProm’ channel will be cancelled, officials have confirmed. (See stories here and here.)

This applies to all expats in Phuket, officials have also confirmed.

Of note, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) has reported that as of yesterday (May 20) 147,182 people in Phuket had already received at least one vaccination injection, some 31.5% of the 466,587 target set by officials.

Phuket health officials have set a target of vaccinating 70% of the island’s population in order for the island to achieve herd immunity so that the island can open to receive fully vaccinated foreign tourists from July 1.

Meanwhile, to help encourage more people to be vaccinated, local officials will start conducting door-to-door knocks, Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong explained yesterday.

DeKaaskopp | 21 May 2021 - 15:56:55 

And still no vaccine in sight for Mr.Kurt.He will be fuming about that.

sesdave | 21 May 2021 - 15:42:49 

An article in thaiger today states that expats must register in person (not through any app) with an SS number or passport  at a hospital preferably with their health records. Please advise which information we are to follow  to ensure that we get registered  correctly for a vaccine shot.

 

