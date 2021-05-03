No ‘MorProm’ vaccination registration for Phuket

PHUKET: People in Phuket wanting to register to receive a state COVID vaccination must register through the ‘Phuket Must Win’ web portal. Any registrations through the national ‘MorProm’ channel will be cancelled by officials.

By The Phuket News

Monday 3 May 2021, 02:13PM

The announcement confirming that people in Phuket are to register through the www.ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com web portal to receive a state vaccination. Phuket registrations through MorProm will be cancelled. Image: PR Phuket

The move for Phuket to be excluded from the ’MorProm’national registration channel‒ via the MorProm app or via LINE‒ was confirmed by Phuket officials through an announcement posted on the Ministry of Interior Phuket office’s official COVID-19 information Facebook page, ‘Phuket Anti-COVID19’. late Saturday night (May 1).

“Phuket people must register to be vaccinated ONLY at www.ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com,” said the announcement.

“The registration can be made by everyone ‒ operators and persons ‒ those who are older than 60 years old are included,” it added.

“Those who have already registered do not need to register again, please wait for a SMS informing you to choose date, time, and place to get injected.

“Those who register through MorProm and receive an appointment date to be vaccinated, the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) will CANCEL the appointment for vaccination at hospitals. Please register on www.ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com again,” the announcement confirmed.

No reason was given for excluding Phuket from the national MorProm vaccination registration, which is open to everyone else in the country.

However, it does follow independent confirmation by the ThaiVisa website that foreigners elsewhere in Thailand who either have been issued a “pink ID card” issued by the Thai government to foreigners or who are registered with the Social Security Office being able to register to be vaccinated through the MorProm registration system.