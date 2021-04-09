BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Free COVID tests for Phuket partygoers

Free COVID tests for Phuket partygoers

PHUKET: Any persons who attended any of the three mass parties held in Phuket last weekend that have now contributed to the rise in the number of COVID infections on the island will be provided a free COVID test.

Friday 9 April 2021, 04:50PM

The notice announcing the free COVID tests issued today (Apr 9). Image: Phuketanticovid19

The notice announcing the free COVID tests issued today (Apr 9). Image: Phuketanticovid19

The news was announced this afternoon (Apr 9) in a notice posted on the official Ministry of Interior Phuket office COVID information Facebook page, Phuketanticovid19, which presents itself as the “Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket”.

Mobile testing units will be stationed on Bangla Rd, Patong, and be open to conduct free COVID tests from 9am to 4pm from Sunday (Apr 11) through Tuesday next week (Apr 13), said the notice.

As a form of public service, the mobile testing units will also be open to conducting free tests for any travellers who happened to visit Bangla Rd on Apr 2-3, the notice added.

Any entertainment workers on Bangla Rd will also be allowed to have free COVID tests, the notice said.

However, following the recent rise in COVID infections on the island, all pubs and bars in Phuket, including those along Bangla Rd, have been ordered closed until Apr 18. Hence, no entertainment workers will be present at their place of work while the free tests are available, including venues along Bangla Rd.

The order for all pubs and bars in Phuket to close until Apr 18 was issued yesterday, and came into effect today (Apr 9).

The notice today specifically mentioned that people who attended the Kolour Beachside parties at the Shelter Phuket Dance & Night Club in Patong on Apr 2, at Cafe Del Mar Phuket in Kamala on Apr 3, and at the Illuzion nightclub on Bangla Rd, Patong, and at the Shelter nightclub, also in Patong, on Apr 3 can receive the free COVID tests.

Concerns that COVID may have been spread throughout the parties were initially raised by the party organisers Kolour Beachside after it was brought to their attention that one of the people at the events had been confirmed as infected.

Dan About Thailand

The call for the partygoers to present themselves for COVID tests follows eight new infections being confirmed in Phuket on Wednesday (Apr 7), the first new infections for 103 days.

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) today confirmed that the number of confirmed infections on the island had grown to 11, including a Navy serviceman who attended one of the parties. His wife and 9-year-old son were today also confirmed as infected.

Of note, the free COVID tests are to be provided despite the provincial government “requesting” that all people who attended the parties present themselves at their nearest government hospital.

The notice did not elaborate on which government agency or private entity was paying for the free COVID tests.

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee on Wednesday night told reporters, “From now on, if we find any operators violating the control measures, we need to decisively take action on them.”

“We have arrested owners and ordered two venues to be closed for five years. We have also ordered many operators to close their venues for 15 days and one month,” he added.

However, officials have yet to confirm any legal action being taken against the party organisers or the venue operators for breach of provincial orders issued under the Emergency Decree to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Galong | 09 April 2021 - 17:05:55 

Were these massive parties organized underground?  If not, why didn't the authorities arrange to force everyone who attended to register (Mor Chana or whatever) so that they could be found/notified if an outbreak happened?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip dies aged 99
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Over 70,000 people in Phuket get 1st vaccine shot! Phuket Covid cases now over 2 dozen || April 9
Electricity outage to affect Pa Khlok
Thanyapura opens first operation in China
‘Outdated’ Netflix documentary sparks ire
More than 70,000 people in Phuket vaccinated
No quarantine in Phuket for arrivals from ‘red zone’ provinces
Police told to work from home after 42 test positive
New AstraZeneca setbacks as countries scramble for vaccines
Government denies vaccine monopoly rumours
UK COVID variant may have arrived from Cambodia
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Godzilla lizard browses 7-Eleven || April 8
Provincial order issued for all non-tourists entering Thailand through Phuket
Olive ridley turtles hatch at Mai Khao, first in 20 years
All Phuket entertainment venues ordered closed for Songkran

 

Phuket community
Free COVID tests for Phuket partygoers

Were these massive parties organized underground? If not, why didn't the authorities arrange to...(Read More)

Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

maverik, I would not even go to a Thai hospital with mild symptoms, its all but a flu like infection...(Read More)

All Phuket entertainment venues ordered closed for Songkran

@Foot, Thai story telling about absence Covid-19 on Phuket was not true as we learn now. Avoiding te...(Read More)

Provincial order issued for all non-tourists entering Thailand through Phuket

I don't think the virus cares about the visa status of the respiratory system it's currently...(Read More)

UK strain behind flare-up

All the vaccines offered so far in Thailand do is alleviate the worst symptoms, you won't die or...(Read More)

Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

I don't expect any voluntary compliance of these shoulder to shoulder mass party people, unless ...(Read More)

UK COVID variant may have arrived from Cambodia

Funny to read that Dr Young said he has no idea how the variant into Thailand and through the quaran...(Read More)

Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

So, some time has passed. How many of these caring party-goers have turned themselves in to be teste...(Read More)

Provincial order issued for all non-tourists entering Thailand through Phuket

Am I reading this correctly? After July 1st if I am a tourist and have had both vaccinations, a test...(Read More)

All Phuket entertainment venues ordered closed for Songkran

There will be more covid cases to follow in Phuket. How ridicules to fantasize about opening up the ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design

 