More than 70,000 people in Phuket vaccinated

PHUKET: More than 70,000 people in Phuket have received their first COVID-19 vaccine injection since the mass-vaccination campaign began on Apr 1, reports the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO).

COVID-19CoronavirushealthVaccine
By The Phuket News

Friday 9 April 2021, 12:28PM

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccination injection at the Indoor Sports stadium in Saphan Hin. Photo: PPHO

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccination injection at the Indoor Sports stadium in Saphan Hin. Photo: PPHO

So far 25,731 people had been administered vaccination injections at the Indoor Sports Stadium in Saphan Hin. Photo: PPHO

So far 25,731 people had been administered vaccination injections at the Indoor Sports Stadium in Saphan Hin. Photo: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

So far 73,167 people have received their first vaccination injection, the PPHO said in a report this morning (Apr 9).

Of note, all vaccination injections so far have been of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine ‘CoronaVac’.

The PPHO today reported that so far 25,731 people had been administered vaccination injections at the Indoor Sports Stadium in Saphan Hin, 12,335 people had received vaccination injections at the Angsana Laguna Phuket resort in Cherng Talay, a further 8,233 people had received vaccination injections at the Phuket Orchid Resort in Karon.

A further 14,642 people had received vaccination injections at the X-Terminal building at Phuket International Airport, and the remaining 11,226 people had received their vaccination injections at the Jungceylon shopping mall in Patong.

The PPHO marked that the figures were accurate “From April 1-9”, presuming that all people with appointments to receive their vaccination injections today (Apr 9) would do so.

The PPHO noted that the 73,167 people who have received their first vaccination injection did not include the 4,000 doses of vaccine administered to medical staff and volunteers when the first delivery of the Sinovac vaccine arrived last month.

The PPHO also made a special call for only people who have been allocated an appointment time to present themselves at the vaccination service centres.

“No walk-ins.” the PPHO said clearly.

Similarly, people who have been advised on which date they are to receive their vaccination injection but have not yet been advised of a time to present themselves were also asked to not present themselves at the designated vaccination service centre.

Those who were allocated a vaccination time from April 1-8 but were unable to present themselves at the designated service centre on time were asked to wait for a new appointment to be allocated in May.

The mass vaccination efforts will continue at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin until Sunday (April 10), the PPHO noted.

Those who have appointments for April 11-12 were asked to wait to receive an SMS informing them when they will be vaccinated. They will be first to be vaccinated in May, the PPHO assured.

The PPHO also called for people to register to receive their first vaccination injections in May. However, while the PPHO has repeatedly asked for people 60 years old or older to wait until May to be vaccinated, the health office has not specifically said for people over 60 to register just yet.

Meanwhile, the PPHO has released basic details of the latest eight cases of people in Phuket being confirmed as infected with COVID-19, which the PPHO referred to as Cases 4-11.

https://www.thephuketnews.com/eight-new-covid-infections-confirmed-in-phuket-79610.php

Case 4: A 29-year-old woman who works as PR staffer at an entertainment venue in Thonglor, Bangkok. She had close contact with an infected person who came to the venue on Mar 25. She came to Phuket on Apr 2 and started developing a fever, dry cough and running nose on Apr 3. She presented herself at a private hospital in Phuket to be tested for COVID-19. She was confirmed COVID-positive on Apr 4.

Case 5: A 38-year-old enlisted serviceman in the Royal Thai Navy. The man had been at an entertainment venue and was experiencing only light symptoms of infection was all the PPHO would report specifically about him.

Cases 6-7: The Thai wife and 9-year-old son of Case 5. They were confirmed infected on Apr 6, but so far are not suffering any symptoms of infection. All three ‒ the Navy serviceman, his wife and their son ‒ are now under care at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Cases 8-9: A foreign man, 29, and his wife, a Thai national, 26. The foreign man had visited an entertainment venue in Thonglor. The couple came to Phuket on Apr 2 and joined the three parties. They tested positive on Apr 6 and are now under care at a private hospital. They both have a fever and sore throats.

Cases 10-11: A married Thai couple - the husband, 28, and his wife, 26 ‒ who came from Bangkok to Phuket for diving. Their dive trainer asked them to take a COVID test and they were confirmed positive on Ap 7. They have a fever, cough and sore throat and now are under care at a private hospital.

The PPHO at last report yesterday (Apr 8) noted that Phuket currently had 11 cases of people infected with COVID-19. Of the 11, eight are currently under medical care and three have already been released from medical care.

The PPHO noted that of the 481 people who officials have identified as ‘high risk’ of infection, 11 had tested positive, 453 were not infected and 17 were waiting for test results.

Since Dec 1, Phuket health officials have tested 1,775 people designated as PUI (‘Persons Under AInvestigation’), the PPHO noted. Of those, one was found to be infected, 1,729 had been confirmed as not infected and 45 were still waiting for results.

In total since Dec 1, health officers had tested 6,061 people for COVID-19. Of those, 11 were found to be infected, 5,931 tested negative for the virus and 119 were still waiting for test results, the PPHO reported.

