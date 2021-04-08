BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

PHUKET: Any people who attended any of the three mass parties held in Phuket last weekend in any capacity have been asked to present themselves at the nearest government hospital in order to be tested for COVID-19.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 April 2021, 09:31AM

A screenshot taken from a video of one of the three parties held in Phuket last weekend. Screenshot: via Eakkapop Thongtub

A screenshot taken from a video of one of the three parties held in Phuket last weekend. Screenshot: via Eakkapop Thongtub

The notice called for all people who attended any of the three parties to present themselves at their nearest government hospital to be tested for COVID-19. Image: PR Phuket

The notice called for all people who attended any of the three parties to present themselves at their nearest government hospital to be tested for COVID-19. Image: PR Phuket

The request was made through a notice jointly issued by the Phuket Provincial Government and the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) at 7:59pm last night (Apr 7).

The notice expressly calls for those who attended the Kolour Beachside parties held at the Shelter Phuket Dance & Night Club in Patong on Apr 2, at Cafe Del Mar Phuket in Kamala on Apr 3, and at the Illuzion nightclub on Bangla Rd, Patong, and at the Shelter nightclub on Apr 3, to present themselves to the nearest government hospital to their home to be tested for COVID-19.

People with queries about the notice were advised to call the PPHO hotline 094-5938876.

Although the notice was clearly marked as a request, the extended Emergency Decree remains in effect throughout the country. In rolling out policies to counter the spread of COVID-19, local officials have repeatedly marked that failure to comply with any orders issued by local authorities regarding anti-COVID measures may be punished by law, including jail terms.

The call for the partygoers to present themselves for COVID tests follows eight new infections being confirmed in Phuket yesterday, the first new infections for 103 days.

Concerns that COVID may have been spread throughout the parties were initially raised by the party organisers Kolour Beachside after it was brought to their attention that one of the people at the events had been confirmed as infected.

 

Foot | 08 April 2021 - 13:40:20 

Do these people pay for the test or is it free?

CaptainJack69 | 08 April 2021 - 12:55:18 

Again, how are these events still happening? All this talk about 'new normal' is apparently just that, talk. In countries where this is taken seriously people can't even meet in small groups in their own gardens and visiting the elderly is totally out of the question. Yet here Songkran is fine and going to see grandma is positively encouraged.

LALALA | 08 April 2021 - 12:25:11 

Why should someone who has no symptoms are so stupid to go voluntary for a PCR test at a Thai governmental hospital.

r u sure | 08 April 2021 - 12:18:56 

Blatantly obvious that the organisers have no idea who attended! No Thai Chana app used and social distancing ? Yeah!  They should be fined censored banned, shut down and dare I say Imprisoned for this ignorant flouting of covid restrictions in the sole pursuit of profit! I see no account anywhere of the organisers being brought to task. If they are not quaking in their boots they should be!!

Capricornball | 08 April 2021 - 11:23:29 

After seeing live clips of the party at Cafe Del Mar, I was amazed at the level of irresponsibility by event organizers and the disregard for public safety concerns. The event organizers and approving officials should also have to explain themselves, as their irresponsible actions caused a major setback in reopening for tourists. Selfish people just wanted money for themselves at any cost.

thaibeer | 08 April 2021 - 11:22:46 

Shut the borders Phuket & implement controls.  Lest your reopening be foiled.... Individual provinces have the power to do so.  Will you stand up?

Galong | 08 April 2021 - 09:54:33 

So, they're asking people who obviously don't care about Covid to go out of their way to voluntarily come in the get tested. I'm sure this will work out swimmingly. Shut down all parties and heavily fine any party that slips through. Enough already!

 

