Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

PHUKET: Any people who attended any of the three mass parties held in Phuket last weekend in any capacity have been asked to present themselves at the nearest government hospital in order to be tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 April 2021, 09:31AM

The notice called for all people who attended any of the three parties to present themselves at their nearest government hospital to be tested for COVID-19. Image: PR Phuket

A screenshot taken from a video of one of the three parties held in Phuket last weekend. Screenshot: via Eakkapop Thongtub

The request was made through a notice jointly issued by the Phuket Provincial Government and the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) at 7:59pm last night (Apr 7).

The notice expressly calls for those who attended the Kolour Beachside parties held at the Shelter Phuket Dance & Night Club in Patong on Apr 2, at Cafe Del Mar Phuket in Kamala on Apr 3, and at the Illuzion nightclub on Bangla Rd, Patong, and at the Shelter nightclub on Apr 3, to present themselves to the nearest government hospital to their home to be tested for COVID-19.

People with queries about the notice were advised to call the PPHO hotline 094-5938876.

Although the notice was clearly marked as a request, the extended Emergency Decree remains in effect throughout the country. In rolling out policies to counter the spread of COVID-19, local officials have repeatedly marked that failure to comply with any orders issued by local authorities regarding anti-COVID measures may be punished by law, including jail terms.

The call for the partygoers to present themselves for COVID tests follows eight new infections being confirmed in Phuket yesterday, the first new infections for 103 days.

Concerns that COVID may have been spread throughout the parties were initially raised by the party organisers Kolour Beachside after it was brought to their attention that one of the people at the events had been confirmed as infected.