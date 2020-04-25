Woman in Wichit latest confirmed COVID case in Phuket, total reaches 202

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 25) announced one more confirmed case of people in Phuket infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Saturday 25 April 2020, 11:23AM

A map showing the locations of the 47 waiting for test results as of midnight Thursday night (Apr 23). Image: PPHO

A map showing the locations where all people confirmed as infected with COVID-19 were identified. Map accurate as of midnight Thursday (Apr 23). Image: PPHO

The new case reported today brings the total number of people in Phuket officially reported as infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 202.

According to the report released this morning, so far 7,556 people classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 have been checked, an increase of 227 on the 7,329 reported yesterday.

Of the 7,556 at-risk people checked, a total of 3,521 have been classified as Persons Under Investigation (PUI), an increase of 227, said the report, indicating that every new person checked as “at risk” has been classified as a Person Under Investigation.

The report noted that 96 people were still in hospital, comprising 42 people already confirmed as infected – five fewer people than reported yesterday – and 54 people still waiting for test results.

Four of the 42 people already confirmed as infected are suffering serious effects from being infected, the report noted. No other details were available.

The report noted that 160 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The committee gave limited details of the one new case announced today as follows:

Case 202. A Thai woman, 60, who operated her own business. She had close contact with Case 103 and Case 176. She lived in Wichit. She became ill on April 16. No other details provided.

Updated risk-area maps

Meanwhile, the latest risk-area maps released by the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO), posted yesterday evening (Apr 24) and marked as accurate as of midnight Thursday night (24:00 Apr 23), now show Kathu District marked in red.

The PPHO’s previous risk-area previous maps marked Kathu District, which comprises Patong, Kamala and Kathu subdistricts, marked in blue.

According to the latest maps, the locations of all 201 cases confirmed so far at that time were given as:

THALANG DISTRICT

Cherng Talay 47

Sakhu 1

Pa Khlok 1

Thepkrasattri 1

Srisoonthorn 1

Mai Khao 1

KATHU DISTRICT

Patong 86

Kathu 18

Kamala 2

MUANG DISTRICT

Phuket Town - Talad Yai 5

Phuket Town - Talad Neua 2

Wichit 9

Karon 8

Rawai 6

Rassada 6

Koh Kaew 3

Chalong 2

The locations of the 47 waiting for test results were given as:

Cherng Talay 29

Patong 12

Kathu 2

Wichit 2

Rassada 1

Srisoonthorn 1

Another map released by the PPHO, also posted yesterday evening (Apr 24) and marked as accurate as of midnight Thursday night (24:00 Apr 23), showed the locations of the 47 patients waiting for test results as follows: