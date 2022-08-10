Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin

PHUKET: The Phuket Highways Office will spend B23 million to improve one kilometre of Sakdidet Rd, leading to Cape Panwa (Route 4023), in order to make the road safer, Phuket Highways Office Chief Yuttana Phithak has announced.

Wednesday 10 August 2022, 06:57PM

Mr Yuttana announced the news at a public hearing held at the Wichit Municipality offices, chaired by Muang District Chief Suwit Suriyawong, yesterday (Aug 9).

The works will be from km 2+000 to km 3+000, with the work focussing on the lane heading from Cape Panwa to Phuket Town, Mr Yuttana explained.

The project will see the road widened and the road surface improved, he said.

The project will cost B23mn, Mr Yutthana noted. Previously, officials had announced that they had requested B30mn to make the road safer.

The purpose of the meeting yesterday was to inform local residents of “the reason and necessity” for the project, and to warn them of traffic delays along the road while the project is carried out, Mr Yuttahana added.

The meeting was also held to hear local residents’ opinions on the project, he said.

“Let the people know, as well as participate by expressing their opinions on the project, that the implementation of such a project is for convenience and safety for road users, and to reduce accidents involving people who use the route,” he said.

Muang District Chief Mr Suwit joined Mr Yutthana in explaining the official reason for the public hearing.

“The implementation of the project is to help people travel by improving convenience and safety along the route, which when better developed will have an impact on people in the area,” he said.



“Today’s meeting is to explain to the public the implementation of any project. However, the project is requested to be based on good wishes for the country, taking into account the interests of the general public as a location,” Mr Suwit added.

The official report of the public hearing made no mention of any opinions expressed or reservations any local residents might have about the project. However, it was made clear that the project was approved by those present at the meeting.

Local residents had complained for years about how unsafe the road was, especially at the Ao Nam Bo curve, in front of Ao Nam Bor School.

However, amid much controversy, officials finally decided to take action ‒ but only after Vorasit ‘Pla Wan’ Issara, owner of the upscale Sri Panwa resort, slammed into a roadside power pole at speed at the site in March last year.

Officials remained silent about the accident until pressure from local residents forced them to publicly recognise the high-profile incident. Much conjecture was held over the vagaries concerning whether or not Mr Vorsait was tested for alcohol in the accident investigation.

Mr Vorasit was left comatose after the accident, but regained consciousness soon after, according to the Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital at the time, Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol.

Two days after the accident Dr Chalermpong and Col Prateung Ponmana, Wichit Police Chief at the time, declined to confirm or deny whether or not Mr Vorasait had been tested.

The dangerous section of road now finally to be upgraded has since been locally called ‘Pla Wan Corner’.

Mr Vorasait survived yet another high-speed accident in March this year, his time losing control of his B30-million Bentley, which overturned three times before going up in flames, while returning from Khao Lak in Phang Nga.