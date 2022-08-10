British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin

Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin

PHUKET: The Phuket Highways Office will spend B23 million to improve one kilometre of Sakdidet Rd, leading to Cape Panwa (Route 4023), in order to make the road safer, Phuket Highways Office Chief Yuttana Phithak has announced.

transportSafety
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 10 August 2022, 06:57PM

Pla Wan Corner, in front of Ao Nam Bor School. Photo: PR Phuket / file

Pla Wan Corner, in front of Ao Nam Bor School. Photo: PR Phuket / file

Image: Wichit Municipality

Image: Wichit Municipality

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

« »

Mr Yuttana announced the news at a public hearing held at the Wichit Municipality offices, chaired by Muang District Chief Suwit Suriyawong, yesterday (Aug 9).

The works will be from km 2+000 to km 3+000, with the work focussing on the lane heading from Cape Panwa to Phuket Town, Mr Yuttana explained.

The project will see the road widened and the road surface improved, he said.

The project will cost B23mn, Mr Yutthana noted. Previously, officials had announced that they had requested B30mn to make the road safer.

The purpose of the meeting yesterday was to inform local residents of “the reason and necessity” for the project, and to warn them of traffic delays along the road while the project is carried out, Mr Yuttahana added.

The meeting was also held to hear local residents’ opinions on the project, he said.

“Let the people know, as well as participate by expressing their opinions on the project, that the implementation of such a project is for convenience and safety for road users, and to reduce accidents involving people who use the route,” he said.

Muang District Chief Mr Suwit joined Mr Yutthana in explaining the official reason for the public hearing.

“The implementation of the project is to help people travel by improving convenience and safety along the route, which when better developed will have an impact on people in the area,” he said.

Phuket Property

“Today’s meeting is to explain to the public the implementation of any project. However, the project is requested to be based on good wishes for the country, taking into account the interests of the general public as a location,” Mr Suwit added.

The official report of the public hearing made no mention of any opinions expressed or reservations any local residents might have about the project. However, it was made clear that the project was approved by those present at the meeting.

Local residents had complained for years about how unsafe the road was, especially at the Ao Nam Bo curve, in front of Ao Nam Bor School.

However, amid much controversy, officials finally decided to take action ‒ but only after Vorasit ‘Pla Wan’ Issara, owner of the upscale Sri Panwa resort, slammed into a roadside power pole at speed at the site in March last year.

Officials remained silent about the accident until pressure from local residents forced them to publicly recognise the high-profile incident. Much conjecture was held over the vagaries concerning whether or not Mr Vorsait was tested for alcohol in the accident investigation.

Mr Vorasit was left comatose after the accident, but regained consciousness soon after, according to the Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital at the time, Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol.

Two days after the accident Dr Chalermpong and Col Prateung Ponmana, Wichit Police Chief at the time, declined to confirm or deny whether or not Mr Vorasait had been tested.

The dangerous section of road now finally to be upgraded has since been locally called ‘Pla Wan Corner’.

Mr Vorasait survived yet another high-speed accident in March this year, his time losing control of his B30-million Bentley, which overturned three times before going up in flames, while returning from Khao Lak in Phang Nga.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 10 August 2022 - 19:07:32 

Maybe Mr Vorasit could contribute the cost of one of his cars towards the corner he consistently has trouble navigating, on condition that it is named after him. As always there was no further reporting of the outcome of his crashes- envelopes go a long way. BTW I thought daddy owned the resort and he is the 'manager'?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Questions over Premier’s tenure? Driver’s licence renewals, Brit revived in Phuket || August 10
Phuket airport holds fire drill
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay
Brit brought back to life on Patong beach road
FBI raid on Trump’s home ignites political firestorm
Driver’s licence renewals now on Saturdays
Lost tourists found in Koh Phangan forest
Phuket tourism industry turns to India
Phuket restaurant owner dismisses claims of price gouging tourists
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 9-year-old boy shoots cousin, 7, during Phuket housewarming, COVID to be downgraded || August 9
Phuket readies celebrations to honour Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday
Taiwan holds military drill as China accused of preparing invasion
Boy accidentally shoots girl, 7, dead at Phuket housewarming
Rise in number of Thais seeking work in South Korea
Deadly blaze pub owner gets bail

 

Phuket community
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay

Thanks to TPN for these alerts. It's a testament to incompetency the PPEA cannot figure out wh...(Read More)

COVID-19 threat to be downgraded

and there are people who can also calculate on an allegedly highly dangerous island like phuket and ...(Read More)

COVID-19 threat to be downgraded

it may also be, there are educated people who are familiar with both dangerous and harmless flu viru...(Read More)

Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin

Maybe Mr Vorasit could contribute the cost of one of his cars towards the corner he consistently has...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant owner dismisses claims of price gouging tourists

classic thai style rip-off tourist sand farangs: what's new? Serving of plain rice 150 bath?!?!!...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant owner dismisses claims of price gouging tourists

Very true. Seafood, due to thai over-fishing, gets scarce around, than you get higher prices. Nothin...(Read More)

Driver’s licence renewals now on Saturdays

Some good news - excellent initiative by the LTO well done ....(Read More)

Phuket restaurant owner dismisses claims of price gouging tourists

Power of social media...vote with your feet...this guy is arrogant and doubling down...(Read More)

Driver’s licence renewals now on Saturdays

They really seem to be one of the more progressive Gov't Depts and have really raised their game...(Read More)

Deadly blaze pub owner gets bail

Well, there's the first step in not being held accountable, as is routine for "special"...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
QSI International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
BDO Phuket
Barketek
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 