Officials to splash B30mn on ‘Pla Wan corner’

PHUKET: Local officials have requested B30 million to upgrade and increase safety measures on a stretch of road in Wichit notorious for the number of vehicle accidents in recent years.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 17 October 2021, 10:30AM

The Ban Ao Nam Bo curve on Sakdidet Rd in Wichit has seen numerous car accidents that prompted local residents to complain. Many of the accidents have resulted in cars overturning as they fail to navigate the curve properly.

The most high profile case was that of Vorasit ‘Pla Wan’ Issara, the owner of the upscale Sri Panwa resort at Cape Panwa on Phuket’s east coast, who was injured when the car he was driving struck a power pole at the exact same spot in March of this year.

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong was joined by Phuket Highways Office Chief Samak Luadwonghat on a site visit yesterday (Oct 15).

Mr Pichet stated that the area is frequently dense with traffic as it is a route often used for many attractions and five-star hotels in the Cape Panwa area. There are also many heavy transport vehicles heading to Phuket Deep Sea Port that pass through from the likes of Surat Thani, Phang Nga and Krabi, he added.

Mr Pichet conceded that frequent accidents occur at the site mainly due to cars travelling at high speeds and navigating the sharp curve in a reckless manner.

He confirmed that the government has a project in place that will see improvements to the 1.5km stretch. The road will be upgraded from the traffic light intersection to the Ao Nam Bo curve, especially around the outside curve which will be elevated to force cars to have to make more turns and thus minimise speed. Reflective arrow signs that are clearly visible before the curve will also be implemented to alert drivers and hopefully result in safer driving.

Mr Samak said that Phuket Highways Office has already requested a B30mn figure from the 2022 budget to allocate towards the project. He did not state if this had been approved or when it would be expected to be approved. However, presuming it is approved, he said that once completed, convenience and safety will be enhanced for all motorists and tourists.