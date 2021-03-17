BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Pla Wan out of coma, reveals Vachira Phuket hospital chief

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapon today (Mar 17) revealed that Vorasit ‘Pla Wan’ Issara, the 40-year-old owner of the upscale Sri Panwa resort who was injured when his car hit a power pole south of Phuket Town on Sunday night, has regained consciousness from a coma.

accidentsSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 17 March 2021, 01:25PM

The driver’s door bore the brunt of the impact when Mr Vorasit’s car hit the power pole. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

It is the first time that Dr Chalermpong or any officials have reported that Mr Vorasit was left comatose from injuries sustained in the accident.

At last report, on Monday, Dr Chalermpong told the press that Mr Vorasit’s condition had improved but that he remained under observation in the intensive-care unit (ICU) at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Dr Chalermpong this morning told the press that Mr Vorasit’s condition “has much improved”.

“His body is responsive much more than doctors’ expected,” he said. 

“He has already exited a coma. The doctors have already tried to allow him to breathe on his own, but he still needs a breathing tube and he needs to be fed by a tube,” Dr Chalermpong said.

“His brain, which suffered bruising and swelling from the impact, is getting better. There is no infection,” he said.

“We expect that if his condition becomes much better than this without any complications, we will move him to a special room and remove the breathing tube to let him breathe by himself,” he concluded.

Wichit Police Chief Col Prateung Ponmana today explained that from examination of Mr Vorasit’s car, “There is a massive damage on the driver’s door, windscreen and the bonnet. The tyres are still new.

“We are still collecting evidence to find out whether the incident was caused by a flaw of the car or the driver’s reckless driving,” he said. 

“At this stage, we believe that the environment of the scene [of the accident] plays a part, as it is a curve that is poorly lit. We may need to install a roadside protective barrier and install more lights in the area in order to increase the level safety of driving along that section of road,” he said.  

Neither Col Prateung nor Dr Chalermpong today made any mention of the results of the blood alcohol test Mr Vorasit has allegedly undergone, following Phuket Provincial Police assuring the public in an unnamed post on Monday night that doctors “have been told to conduct an alcohol test” on Mr Vorasit.

Fascinated | 17 March 2021 - 14:25:05 

4 stories on this guy now! When Khun Sombat has a bike accident there next week will we get the same level of updates? I see it was the road's fault of course, nothing to do with the driver. A good job it wasn't raining as well. Maybe the resort could sponsor lights and a crash barrier as action only seems to be taken when 'important' people are involved.

Kurt | 17 March 2021 - 13:55:25 

Government Vachira Hospital seems to be very happy to have a 'famous' inpatient, going so much public with it. Usually famous people go to private hospitals. Still talking around the bush regarding alcohol test..  New tyres? Than there is no 'flaw of the car' at that piece of road. Amusing how police try to talk bad image giving of that road. I drove there, nothing wrong with that ...

 

