THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Whistleblower fatally shot! Returning B400K in cash? Crash takes pregnant woman! || March 20

PHUKET XTRA - March 20 Spa shooter kills self in Public park |:| Ex-cop, corruption whisteblower shot dead |:| Pregnant woman dies in motorbike crash |:| Taxi driver returns 400K! |:| Friendship Bridge No. 2 opens! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Wednesday 20 March 2019, 12:31PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket spa shooter ‘snapped’, previously wanted for conspiracy to murder
Early morning accidents kill vehicles, drivers safe
Triple armed robbery suspect caught at home making liquid kratom
Kamala doubles up on ozone wastewater-treatment for filthy canal
Power cuts to hit Cherng Talay
French expat, pregnant Thai woman killed in motorbike collision in Rawai
Phuket spa shooter suicides in public park as children play nearby
Scheduled blackouts to hit Baan Manik, Rawai beachfront
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal shooting in Phuket spa! Jail in black leopard case! Cave explosion? || March 19
Police hunt Phuket spa shooter
German expat dies in motorbike accident
Official inspects elephant camps after Big Buddha complaint
Men injured by bomb placed to protect bird’s nest operation
Phuket honours Rama V, the importance of decentralised government
Two injured in shooting at Phuket spa

 

Phuket community
Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

"The court later released him and Yong on bail of B400,000 baht, and Thanee on B500,000, and pr...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

Why is the truck on the wrong side of the road, and what part of the accident involved the pickup?...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

Premchai's been released on bail. Does this mean he has a suspended sentence or that his appeal ...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

So, just the 1000 dollar question, who did kill the black leopard? Don't tell me that one of the...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

"How long is the old poor Thai couple.." Try to google it or sent a petition and ask for a...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

"addicted to psychotropic drugs" Would that be an excuse for his doings. Surprised that se...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

"Where has the reader been the last decades" and what country is suspending a license for ...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

For how long is the old poor Thai couple in jail for plucking mushrooms in a national park?? How is...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

ok the truck should not have been there, but the motorbike was apparently overtaking over a double y...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

One wonders who the real troll is... . I use the road on a regular basis and it IS dangerous if one ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
Express Carpet and Decor
Sunday Brunch Club
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019

 