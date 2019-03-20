THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Former cop who exposed police corruption shot dead

SONGKHLA: A former police senior investigator who accused some former colleagues of abuse of authority and extortion was shot dead in front of his house in Muang district on Tuesday afternoon (Mar 19).

deathpolicemurdercorruption
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 20 March 2019, 09:17AM

Rescue workers give first aid to Pol Capt Watcharin Benjathotsawat after he was fatally wounded by a gunman outside his house in Muang district of Songkhla on Tuesday afternoon (Mar 19). Photo: Bangkok Post

Rescue workers give first aid to Pol Capt Watcharin Benjathotsawat after he was fatally wounded by a gunman outside his house in Muang district of Songkhla on Tuesday afternoon (Mar 19). Photo: Bangkok Post

Pol Capt Watcharin Benjathotsawat

Pol Capt Watcharin Benjathotsawat

The murder occurred outside house 154/39 on Soi Prasanmit 2 in tambon Khao Roop Chang about 2pm.

The victim was Pol Capt Watcharin Benjathotsawat, 48, a former deputy investigative superintendent at  Songkhla police headquarters.

He was shot three times, the bullets hitting his torso and chin, after parking his white Toyota Vios sedan at his house. Rescue workers gave him emergency aid and rushed him to Songkhla Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said according to witnesses there were at least two people in the black Toyota Vios that followed him to his house. After Pol Capt Watcharin parked his car, a person got out of the black car and shot him through the car door at point-blank range. The gunman got back in the car, which sped away. Police called to the scene said there were three bullet holes in the car door.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Pol Capt Watcharin had been working with volunteer lawyers to help crime victims who had allegedly not been treated fairly by police.

He had shared accusations via live Facebook posts and they included allegations of extortion at police checkpoints, police misconduct and abuse of authority.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

From vigilantes to gangsters
Interpol’s red notice for Red Bull heir ‘still in force’
Red Bull scion’s notice disappears from Interpol website
Police hand Premchai poaching case to prosecutors
Leopard probe flak hits Srivara
Policing a rogue’s island paradise
Govt readies ‘Boss’ extradition papers
Interpol alert out for Red Bull scion
DSI rows with police over former Phuket land official’s death in custody
‘Boss’ extradition request is finally translated
Police in Red Bull scion case face probe
Cops get ‘Boss’ extradition docs translated
Actress arrested for drunk-driving gets bail
Red Bull scion flees Bangkok with two days to spare
Red Bull heir threatened with arrest after latest no-show

 

Phuket community
Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

"The court later released him and Yong on bail of B400,000 baht, and Thanee on B500,000, and pr...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

Why is the truck on the wrong side of the road, and what part of the accident involved the pickup?...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

Premchai's been released on bail. Does this mean he has a suspended sentence or that his appeal ...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

So, just the 1000 dollar question, who did kill the black leopard? Don't tell me that one of the...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

"How long is the old poor Thai couple.." Try to google it or sent a petition and ask for a...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

"addicted to psychotropic drugs" Would that be an excuse for his doings. Surprised that se...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

"Where has the reader been the last decades" and what country is suspending a license for ...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

For how long is the old poor Thai couple in jail for plucking mushrooms in a national park?? How is...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

ok the truck should not have been there, but the motorbike was apparently overtaking over a double y...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

One wonders who the real troll is... . I use the road on a regular basis and it IS dangerous if one ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sunday Brunch Club
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket

 