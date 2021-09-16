The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vegetarian Festival approved, One dead in devastating crash, Phi Phi GM found dead |:| September 16

PHUKET XTRA - September 16 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket Covid Update |:| Phuket Vegetarian Festival approved |:| Parents have until Sept. 24 to decide on kid vaccine |:| Bangkok’s reopening postponed |:| Woman killed in truck crash |:| Expat Phi Phi GM found dead Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 16 September 2021, 06:02PM

