The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Expat Phi Phi GM found dead

Expat Phi Phi GM found dead

PHUKET: Search teams on Phi Phi Island found the body of Florian Hallermann, the 56-year-old General Manager of the Zeavola Resort, yesterday (Sept 15).

deathpolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 September 2021, 10:22AM

The extensive search was carried out for days. Image: TNA

The extensive search was carried out for days. Image: TNA

The discovery came after a days-long search involving more than 50 people after Mr Hallermann failed to return to the resort last Saturday (Sept 11).

Mr Hallermann’s body was found about 200 metres from a path leading over the hills in the centre of the island, on a steep slope overlooking Ao Plaew (Flame Bay), reports state news agency TNA.

The cause of death is still unknown, the agency reported.

Mr Hallermann’s body has been recovered from the remote site and officers are in the process of investigating his death, the agency report added.

Mr Hallereman was last seen walking past a resort in the Laem Thong area on the island last Saturday. A CCTV camera recorded him walking towards the path of the hills

HeadStart International School Phuket

Mr Hallermann, an Austrian national, was last seen walking through the Laem Thong area in Moo 8, Phi Phi Island, on Saturday.

Krabi Immigration Superintendent Col Kongrit Suksai said the search team said CCTV footage from a camera in front of a hotel showed Mr Hallermann walking past the camera at 2:24pm.

He was walking alone with a backpack along the path leading to Ao Nui.

After Mr Hallermann failed to return to the resort, hotel staff posted photos of him on social media, asking if anyone had seen him. They filed a missing person report at Phi Phi Police Station on Monday (Sept 13), Col Kongrit said.

Mr Hallermann had been working on Phi Phi Island for almost 20 years. He was well known and loved by the locals.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 16 September 2021 - 12:58:39 

Sad news. RIP.

Lets hope the immigration service can get to the bottom of it? 

Genuine procedural question here; why is an Immigration officer commenting on this and not a Royal Thai Police officer?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Parents given until Sept 24 on vaccines for schoolchildren
Thailand joins China’s first multinational peacekeeping exercise
Thailand ordered to prepare for tourists
Phuket marks 244 news cases, three more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong bars as ’restaurants’, Patong construction worker killed, Searching for Phi Phi expat |:| September 15
Phuket study confirms subdermal injections using less vaccine more effective as boost jabs
Phuket Vegetarian Festival will go ahead
Ukrainian woman killed as ice delivery pickup wipes out
Governor unveils new COVID plan, assures no hospital bed shortage
Construction worker in Patong killed, drowned after pinned under fallen storm drain section
Rawai sea gypsy village lockdown order finally issued
Government plan to entice rich expats
Phuket marks 229 new COVID cases, available hospital beds hits 10%
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand considers new reopening plan, Phuket Covid Update |:| September 14
Tourism to re-open despite COVID, minister says

 

Phuket community
Expat Phi Phi GM found dead

Sad news. RIP. Lets hope the immigration service can get to the bottom of it? Genuine procedu...(Read More)

Thailand ordered to prepare for tourists

Time Thai Officialdom realizes that just 'ordering' not work any more the old way. Thai tod...(Read More)

Phuket study confirms subdermal injections using less vaccine more effective as boost jabs

Draw conclusions about immunity takes time. I miss, in all the figures, reports how long the time wi...(Read More)

Thailand ordered to prepare for tourists

Reopening the tourist industry, preparing for tourists, including present Pandamic restrictions is n...(Read More)

Phuket Vegetarian Festival will go ahead

The Veg Festival is an old tradition. Great! That justifies to ignore the at high level daily Covid ...(Read More)

Government plan to entice rich expats

If the still have to come rich foreigners may own the land below their property, than long time here...(Read More)

Ukrainian woman killed as ice delivery pickup wipes out

These guys are a law unto themselves. Apart from the disregard for other peoples lives, they have kn...(Read More)

Government plan to entice rich expats

Nobody wants to invest money to come and live here. Furthermore, how are they going to get in cont...(Read More)

Phuket marks 229 new COVID cases, available hospital beds hits 10%

No available vaccine offers 100% sterilizing immunity against Covid, but ALL (including Sinovac) off...(Read More)

Ukrainian woman killed as ice delivery pickup wipes out

"Traveling at speed"? What does that mean? Reads to me as if not traveling over the speed...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
Phuket Property
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts

 