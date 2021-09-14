Search for missing expat Phi Phi resort GM continues

PHUKET: The search for Florian Hallermann, 56, the General Manager of the Zeavola Resort on Phi Phi Island who has not been seen since last Saturday (Sept 11), continued today with more than 50 people joining the search effort.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 September 2021, 06:06PM

Well known and well liked Florian Hallermann, GM of the Zeavola Resort on Phi Phi Island, was last seen on Saturday (Sept 11). Photo: Zeavola Resort

The search parties, separated into four teams comprising regular police and tourist police officers, rescue volunteers and members of the public, scoured the island today (Sept 14) and came across a startling discovery, the body of a Thai man found among mangroves on the island, reported Thai-language daily Thai Rath.

The Thai man is believed to have died at least three days ago, said the report.

Mr Hallermann, an Austrian national, was last seen walking through the Laem Thong area in Moo 8, Phi Phi Island, on Saturday.

Krabi Immigration Superintendent Col Kongrit Suksai said the search team recently obtained CCTV footage from a camera in front of a hotel in the Laem Tong area showing Mr Hallermann walking past the camera at 2:24pm.

He was walking alone with a backpack along the path leading to Ao Nui.

After Mr Hallermann failed to return to the resort, hotel staff posted photos of him on social media, asking if anyone had seen him. They filed a missing person report at Phi Phi Police Station yesterday (Sept 13), Col Kongrit said.

Mr Hallermann had been working on Phi Phi Island for almost 20 years. He was well known and loved by the locals.

He was not known to be involved in any conflicts with other people, and was not known for carrying any substantial amounts of cash or any valuables, said the report.

The body of the Thai man found today was confirmed to not be that of Mr Hallermann, the report noted.

The body found today was dressed in a black long-sleeved T-shirt and black pants, while CCTV footage showed that Mr Hallermann was last seen wearing shorts and a short sleeved T-shirt.

The body found today, which bore no wounds indicating an attack, was taken for post-mortem examination at Phi Phi Hospital.

Police will check their records for other people reported as missing, the report said.

Meanwhile, the search for Mr Hallermann continues.