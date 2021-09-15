The Phuket News
Ukrainian woman killed as ice delivery pickup wipes out

PHUKET: A Ukrainian woman was killed and three other people were injured after an ice delivery truck spun out of control on Thepkrasattri Rd this morning (Sept 15). The truck, a converted pickup truck with a ‘cold box’ fitted on the back, crossed the central reservation and ploughed head-on into oncoming traffic on the other side of  the road.

accidentsdeathtransportpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 15 September 2021, 04:52PM

The scene of the accident this morning (Sept 15). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The ice delivery pickup seen as it flies into oncoming traffic. Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

The ice delivery pickup after it collides head-on with the Isuzu pickup. Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

The scene of the accident this morning (Sept 15). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Ukrainian woman’s motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the survivors on the ground at the scene of teh accident this morning (Sept 15). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

CCTV footage showed that at slower speeds the ice delivery pickup had ample time to avoid colliding with a white pickup that had just completed a U-turn. Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Chanita Boonyanuwat of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, on the southbound lanes of Thepkrasattri Rd in front of Wat Tha Ruea, in Srisoonthorn, just before 7:30am.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find a calamity of an accident scene.

The ice delivery truck, a Phuket-registered white Toyota Revo pickup truck, with massive damage to its front was tipped over on its side, resting on the boot of a car parked by the side of the road.

Another pickup truck, an Isuzu pickup without special modifications registered in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, was facing backwards into traffic also with heavy damage to its front and damage to its rear.

The Ukrainian woman, identified by her Thai driver’s licence as a 30-year-old resident of Chalong, was dead by the side of the road. Her crumpled Phuket-registered Honda Click motorbike was lying nearby.

The ice truck driver, Theerawat Saehor, 30, and his passenger Arun Klinsom, 20, had suffered minor injuries to their legs. 

The driver of the Isuzu pickup truck, Kitsadee Chueibuakaew, 27, was suffering chest pains from the head-on collision.

Rescue workers administered first aid to all three of the injured survivors of the accident, then transported them and the body of the Ukrainian woman to Thalang Hospital.

Theerawat told police that it was raining while he was driving on the northbound lane of the road. He overtook another pickup truck, a manoeuvre that saw him lose control of the ice delivery truck he was driving.

The ice delivery truck went across the central reservation and hit the Isuzu pickup truck and the motorbike the Ukrainian woman was riding.

CCTV footage showed that the ice delivery truck was travelling at speed on the wet road and had swerved to avoid colliding with a white pickup truck that had just made a U-turn. 

The CCTV footage showed that at slower speeds the ice delivery truck would have had ample time to avoid any collision with the white pickup that had just completed the U-turn.

The three vehicles were taken to the Thalang Police, Lt Chanita confirmed.

“At this stage, police have not decided what charges the driver [Theerawat] will face, as we have to wait for him and his passenger, and the driver of the other pickup truck driver, to be discharged from hospital first so we can question them,” she said.

“I have already asked the medical staff to conduct an alcohol test of the driver,” she added.

