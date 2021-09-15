The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Vegetarian Festival will go ahead

Phuket Vegetarian Festival will go ahead

PHUKET: The annual Phuket Vegetarian Festival will go ahead on Oct 6-14, but must be observed under strict COVID-19 protection measures, Phuket officials have announced.

cultureCOVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 September 2021, 05:44PM

This year’s Vegetarian Festival will be held on Oct 6-14. Photo: PR Phuket

This year’s Vegetarian Festival will be held on Oct 6-14. Photo: PR Phuket

This year’s Vegetarian Festival will be held on Oct 6-14. Photo: PR Phuket

This year’s Vegetarian Festival will be held on Oct 6-14. Photo: PR Phuket

This year’s Vegetarian Festival will be held on Oct 6-14. Photo: PR Phuket

This year’s Vegetarian Festival will be held on Oct 6-14. Photo: PR Phuket

This year’s Vegetarian Festival will be held on Oct 6-14. Photo: PR Phuket

This year’s Vegetarian Festival will be held on Oct 6-14. Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong (right) speaking at the meeting yesterday (Sept 14). Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong (right) speaking at the meeting yesterday (Sept 14). Photo: PR Phuket

Representatives from 30 Chinese shrines in Phuket attended the meeting yesterday (Sept 14). Photo: PR Phuket

Representatives from 30 Chinese shrines in Phuket attended the meeting yesterday (Sept 14). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The confirmation that the annual festival will proceed came at a meeting of officials and representatives from 30 shrines across the island held at Provincial Hall yesterday (Oct 14).

Chairing the meeting was Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew joined by Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong, who noted that it was important to allow the festival to be held.

“The festival in Phuket of fasting and eating only vegetables is is an old tradition that has been passed down for a long time, and it is known to both Thais and foreigners from all over the world that such traditions are very important to Phuket and to the people of Phuket,” V/ Gov Piyapong said.

“This year, the Vegetarian Festival will be held on Oct 6-14 while the outbreak is still ongoing, so the festival must be held under strict disease control measures,” V/Gov Piyapong continued.

“Basically, the measures will focus on three main aspects: participation in ceremonies, the quality of foods, and the hygiene standards of restaurants and shrine kitchens,” he said.

“For participation in ceremonies, every shrine can hold all the ceremonies like before, but the number of participants must be limited or lower than normal. Participants must maintain social distancing. Shrine staff must be tested every three days.

Internal - Phuket News TV

“For the quality of food and the hygiene standards, the Phuket Public Health Office [PPHO] has set measures and standards for shrine kitchens. All cooks must be tested every three days,” he explained.

“If a cook tests positive, he or she must be taken to receive treatment, and any other people who had close contact with the person must self-quarantine at home for 14 days,” V/Gov Piyapong added.

“The shrine organisation must change the whole team of cooks and close the kitchen for at least one day for cleaning and sanitising,” he said.

“For food vendors near the shrines, they must strictly follow the disease control measures,” he also warned.

“However, I need to present the measures to be considered and discuss this again with the Communicable Disease Committee,” V/Gov Piyapong added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong bars as ’restaurants’, Patong construction worker killed, Searching for Phi Phi expat |:| September 15
Phuket study confirms subdermal injections using less vaccine more effective as boost jabs
Ukrainian woman killed as ice delivery pickup wipes out
Governor unveils new COVID plan, assures no hospital bed shortage
Construction worker in Patong killed, drowned after pinned under fallen storm drain section
Rawai sea gypsy village lockdown order finally issued
Government plan to entice rich expats
Phuket marks 229 new COVID cases, available hospital beds hits 10%
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand considers new reopening plan, Phuket Covid Update |:| September 14
Tourism to re-open despite COVID, minister says
Patong bars defy national order, open as ’restaurants’
Search for missing expat Phi Phi resort GM continues
Water supply outage to affect Chalong, Karon
Aunjai clinic to cater for ATK positive tests
Drive to vaccinate pregnant women

 

Phuket community
Ukrainian woman killed as ice delivery pickup wipes out

Just another reckless and impatient delivery truck driver...driving with complete disregard for safe...(Read More)

Ukrainian woman killed as ice delivery pickup wipes out

My 15 years + years on Phuket, I have never seen a single weight check of these pick ups that are ov...(Read More)

Ukrainian woman killed as ice delivery pickup wipes out

Driving too fast for the conditions yet again and a life needlessly lot. At least Lt Chanita seems m...(Read More)

Patong bars defy national order, open as ’restaurants’

Why does immigration kick out valid sandbox customers who paid the price to enter. Many like me wor...(Read More)

Governor unveils new COVID plan, assures no hospital bed shortage

Phuket's restrictive tourist nonsense policies did send tourism into tailspin, as many Phuketian...(Read More)

Government plan to entice rich expats

.......and how does letting in a few rich expats affect any of you?...(Read More)

Phuket marks 229 new COVID cases, available hospital beds hits 10%

70% of the population is not INOCULATED with 2 injections and most of those who are were done so wi...(Read More)

Government plan to entice rich expats

Rich people do not want to live in developing nations unless they are operating.. er, grey area busi...(Read More)

Rawai sea gypsy village lockdown order finally issued

16 days after a lot of infection was discovered in this area, they shut down. The same in a large h...(Read More)

Government plan to entice rich expats

Many funny Government thoughts. Showing exactly that they not understand 'rich Expats'. Thes...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Thai Residential

 