PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tsunami-warning buoys are back online, Son sorry for father’s death, CCTV network || November 23

PHUKET XTRA - November 23 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 23 November 2022, 07:02PM

Phuket community
Patong’s flood-causing drains get national attention

Good example of how poorly Phuket/Patong officials manage anything. This boondoggle cash cow has dra...(Read More)

Prayut’s future still under wraps

@Kurt What are you smoking ?...(Read More)

Son says sorry for killing father

Oxygen thieves ? What a disgusting comment,based only on assumptions. No regards on someones life ...(Read More)

Patong’s flood-causing drains get national attention

What about all this illegal buildings in Patong, some make all this problems water drains +++....(Read More)

Son says sorry for killing father

I think father and son are both oxygen thieves. Both drunken bums sitting at home drinking kratom (c...(Read More)

Prayut’s future still under wraps

The chickens flutter around, still without directional choice. Not yet knowing where power/money lan...(Read More)

Russians lead Phuket arrivals surge with new flights

Surprised that Putin allows them to go abroad, as he needs more canon flesh to fight his illegal war...(Read More)

Rain slows repairs progress at Patong Hill

When are Phuket Officials coming out with a fully functioning Patak road over Kata Hill? It is all s...(Read More)

US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors

1,100deaths in Chiang Mai in 2021, also cost $US400,000,000, due to agricultural burning each year. ...(Read More)

Police urge caution after apprehending serial thief

Will this serial thief end up doing porridge?...(Read More)

 

