Son says sorry for killing father

PHUKET: Anon Khammanochat, the 26-year-old man who killed his father by stabbing him in the neck on Monday night (Nov 21) has told reporters that he is sorry for what happened and that he was defending himself.

crimeviolencedrugsdeathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 23 November 2022, 09:30AM

Anon was waiting for police when they arrived at his home in Baan Bang Jo, Moo 4, Srisoonthorn, and placed him under arrest for the death of his father, Uthai Khammanochat, 51.

Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Patiwat Yodkwan confirmed yesterday (Nov 22) that Anon faces charges “for intentionally killing his parent”.

Anon was taken back to the home in Bang Jo yesterday to re-enact the sequence of events that led to the death of his father.

Anon told reporters that after the incident, he felt guilty and couldn’t get over it, but said he was only defending himself.

“I had no intention of killing my father. I want to apologise to my father. I would like to apologize to society for the violent and scary things… If I could go back, I would never do this,” he said.

Lt Col Pattiwat told reporters that Anon was in a state of exhaustion and appeared genuinely remorseful for what happened.

“Normally, my father gets me to go shopping every day, four to five times a day. Sometimes he gives me money, sometimes he doesn’t,” Anon said.

Anon added that he and his father had argued and threatened each other before, but Monday was the first time the argument had turned physical.

During the re-enactment yesterday Anon showed police how he sat down to drink kratom juice with his father, then they started arguing.

He said Uthai used his left foot to kick his face, causing him to fall over onto his stomach. He then grabbed a knife to protect himself, Anon said.

His father attempted to take the knife, leading to a struggle. They fought until his father fell onto the bed and the knife plunged into his father’s throat, Anon said.

He washed the knife clean in the bathroom before placing it back on the kitchen table, Anon added.

When his mother and sister returned home, he told his mother what had happened, he said.

The sister called the mother’s younger brother to come to the house, and then called 191, he continued.

After completing the re-enactment, Anon was taken back to Thalang Police Station then transferred to the detention cells at Phuket Provincial Court.