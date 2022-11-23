333 at the beach
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Son says sorry for killing father

Son says sorry for killing father

PHUKET: Anon Khammanochat, the 26-year-old man who killed his father by stabbing him in the neck on Monday night (Nov 21) has told reporters that he is sorry for what happened and that he was defending himself.

crimeviolencedrugsdeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 23 November 2022, 09:30AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Anon was waiting for police when they arrived at his home in Baan Bang Jo, Moo 4, Srisoonthorn, and placed him under arrest for the death of his father, Uthai Khammanochat, 51.

Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Patiwat Yodkwan confirmed yesterday (Nov 22) that Anon faces charges “for intentionally killing his parent”. 

Anon was taken back to the home in Bang Jo yesterday to re-enact the sequence of events that led to the death of his father.

Anon told reporters that after the incident, he felt guilty and couldn’t get over it, but said he was only defending himself.

“I had no intention of killing my father. I want to apologise to my father. I would like to apologize to society for the violent and scary things… If I could go back, I would never do this,” he said.

Lt Col Pattiwat told reporters that Anon was in a state of exhaustion and appeared genuinely remorseful for what happened.

“Normally, my father gets me to go shopping every day, four to five times a day. Sometimes he gives me money, sometimes he doesn’t,” Anon said.

Anon added that he and his father had argued and threatened each other before, but Monday was the first time the argument had turned physical.

CBRE Phuket

During the re-enactment yesterday Anon showed police how he sat down to drink kratom juice with his father, then they started arguing.

He said Uthai used his left foot to kick his face, causing him to fall over onto his stomach. He then grabbed a knife to protect himself, Anon said.

His father attempted to take the knife, leading to a struggle. They fought until his father fell onto the bed and the knife plunged into his father’s throat, Anon said.

He washed the knife clean in the bathroom before placing it back on the kitchen table, Anon added.

When his mother and sister returned home, he told his mother what had happened, he said.

The sister called the mother’s younger brother to come to the house, and then called 191, he continued.

After completing the re-enactment, Anon was taken back to Thalang Police Station then transferred to the detention cells at Phuket Provincial Court.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 23 November 2022 - 13:14:04 

I think father and son are both oxygen thieves. Both drunken bums sitting at home drinking kratom (cheaper than booze?) while the ladies are probably out working. They start fighting over cigarettes, then he :accidently" slit dad's throat. "Oh jeez, sorry, I feel bad, but neither me or my dad have any self control". I also think there are thousands of households with the same dy...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong’s flood-causing drains get national attention
Islandwide CCTV to be integrated as anti-crime campaign launched
Governor pushes ‘Traffy Fondue’ for receiving complaints
Top figures in COVID fight leave in WHO shake-up
Both tsunami-warning buoys back online
Visa waiver, sports promotion to lift Saudi travel
Russians lead Phuket arrivals surge with new flights
Cobra caught in Rawai
Prayut’s future still under wraps
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Progress crawls at Patong Hill, Fatal family argument, Bangkok bombing trial || November 22
Rain slows repairs progress at Patong Hill
Police urge caution after apprehending serial thief
Wife shot dead livestreaming husband caught with other women
One tsunami-warning buoy back online
OrSor in Phuket flamed for behaviour

 

Phuket community
Patong’s flood-causing drains get national attention

What about all this illegal buildings in Patong, some make all this problems water drains +++....(Read More)

Son says sorry for killing father

I think father and son are both oxygen thieves. Both drunken bums sitting at home drinking kratom (c...(Read More)

Prayut’s future still under wraps

The chickens flutter around, still without directional choice. Not yet knowing where power/money lan...(Read More)

Russians lead Phuket arrivals surge with new flights

Surprised that Putin allows them to go abroad, as he needs more canon flesh to fight his illegal war...(Read More)

Rain slows repairs progress at Patong Hill

When are Phuket Officials coming out with a fully functioning Patak road over Kata Hill? It is all s...(Read More)

US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors

1,100deaths in Chiang Mai in 2021, also cost $US400,000,000, due to agricultural burning each year. ...(Read More)

Police urge caution after apprehending serial thief

Will this serial thief end up doing porridge?...(Read More)

Rain slows repairs progress at Patong Hill

According previous statements about the Prab Kessin rd, it must be completed and in use by now. So?...(Read More)

US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors

I did Google Mr.Kurt and all I found is that Chiang Mai isn't even among the "50 most pollu...(Read More)

Tour bus overturns, 1 killed, 46 injured

I hope that investigation includes an autopsy of the driver's body, specifically checking for il...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Pro Property Partners
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 