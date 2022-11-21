Pro Property Partners
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Son fatally stabs father in fight over kratom

Son fatally stabs father in fight over kratom

PHUKET: A 26-year-old man has surrendered to police for fatally stabbing his father in the neck during a fight over money to buy kratom leaves.

crimedrugsdeathviolencepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 22 November 2022, 09:00AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Police were alerted to the stabbing at 6pm yesterday (Nov 21), reported Lt Col Patiwat Yodkwan, Deputy Chief of the Thalang Police.

Officers arrived at the home, in Baan Bang Jo, Moo 4, Srisoonthorn, to find the perpetrator, Anon Khammanochat, waiting for them in front of the small, one-storey house.

After placing Anon under arrest, officers located the body of his father, Uthai Khammanochat, 51, on a bed at the back of the home. He had contusions on his face and a deep laceration to his neck.

During their initial investigation, officers were told that Uthai often had his son, Anon, buy kratom leaves for him with money Anon received from Anon’s grandmother. This time, however, Anon’s grandmother had refused.

Anon returned home and told his father that his grandmother had not given him any money. In response, Uthai got up off his bed and kicked Anon in the face.

Angered, Anon grabbed a kitchen knife, some eight inches long. A fight ensued, ending with Uthai being stabbed in the neck, police reported.

Officers noted in their report that Anon had waited at the scene to turn himself over to police.

Uthai and Anon lived alone in the house. They often argued, police also noted in their report.

The father, Uthai, allegedly often boiled kratom leaves to drink the juice, the report said.

Forensic officers inspected the house to gather evidence and Uthai’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for examination, officers noted.

Anon was taken to Thalang Police Station for further questioning while police continue their investigation, officers reported.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One tsunami-warning buoy back online
OrSor in Phuket flamed for behaviour
Hunt for buried survivors after Indonesia quake kills 162
Tour bus overturns, 1 killed, 46 injured
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Macaques on the move, Heavy rain warning - again, Laguna Phuket Triathlon || November 21
Old Phuket prison wall falls as eco-tourism development underway
Man killed in collision at Thepkrasattri U-turn
Heavy rain warning for Phuket, Andaman coast
Trouble-making macaques moved on Koh Maphrao
Mooring buoys deployed to protect coral reefs in Patong
Students roast in sun as World Record bid backfires
COP27 summit strikes historic deal to fund climate damages
Go Green diving event underway in Patong
Art exhibition painting brighter future for kids in need
Xi’s maiden Thai visit yields ‘positive dialogue’

 

Phuket community
Man killed in collision at Thepkrasattri U-turn

Everywhere, were authorities feel the need for U-turn, should be a location for traffic lights. Life...(Read More)

Students roast in sun as World Record bid backfires

Parts of the contents of this article confirm what I always thought. That all these 'volunteer&#...(Read More)

OrSor in Phuket flamed for behaviour

I fail to see the connection between the Apec held in Bangkok and OrSor presence at Bangla Rd, Pato...(Read More)

Man killed in collision at Thepkrasattri U-turn

@Harald, instead of mocking others here take off your sensible head and apply your thai head- within...(Read More)

Man killed in collision at Thepkrasattri U-turn

Well well. harald the motorbike/road traffic expert has set us all straight. Even though Thailand ha...(Read More)

Man killed in collision at Thepkrasattri U-turn

The dismal safety culture is rooted in a belief that trains people to accept all is fated, and anyw...(Read More)

US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors

@Kurt Having the worst air index in the world for a few days a year doesn't make Chiang Mai pr...(Read More)

Old Phuket prison wall falls as eco-tourism development underway

Nice to see it wasn't sold to some well connected 'developer' to build more condos or ho...(Read More)

Man killed in collision at Thepkrasattri U-turn

Every one of those "u-turns" that have been made to supossedly help traffic flow are black...(Read More)

Trouble-making macaques moved on Koh Maphrao

Monkeys can be dangerous but they hold nothing when compared to their cousins known as homo sapiens....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
QSI International School Phuket

 