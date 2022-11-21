Son fatally stabs father in fight over kratom

PHUKET: A 26-year-old man has surrendered to police for fatally stabbing his father in the neck during a fight over money to buy kratom leaves.

crimedrugsdeathviolencepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 22 November 2022, 09:00AM

Police were alerted to the stabbing at 6pm yesterday (Nov 21), reported Lt Col Patiwat Yodkwan, Deputy Chief of the Thalang Police.

Officers arrived at the home, in Baan Bang Jo, Moo 4, Srisoonthorn, to find the perpetrator, Anon Khammanochat, waiting for them in front of the small, one-storey house.

After placing Anon under arrest, officers located the body of his father, Uthai Khammanochat, 51, on a bed at the back of the home. He had contusions on his face and a deep laceration to his neck.

During their initial investigation, officers were told that Uthai often had his son, Anon, buy kratom leaves for him with money Anon received from Anon’s grandmother. This time, however, Anon’s grandmother had refused.

Anon returned home and told his father that his grandmother had not given him any money. In response, Uthai got up off his bed and kicked Anon in the face.

Angered, Anon grabbed a kitchen knife, some eight inches long. A fight ensued, ending with Uthai being stabbed in the neck, police reported.

Officers noted in their report that Anon had waited at the scene to turn himself over to police.

Uthai and Anon lived alone in the house. They often argued, police also noted in their report.

The father, Uthai, allegedly often boiled kratom leaves to drink the juice, the report said.

Forensic officers inspected the house to gather evidence and Uthai’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for examination, officers noted.

Anon was taken to Thalang Police Station for further questioning while police continue their investigation, officers reported.