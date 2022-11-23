Islandwide CCTV to be integrated as anti-crime campaign launched

PHUKET: Officials have signed an agreement that will see all CCTV networks from every police station and every municipality on the island integrated into one accessible system.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 November 2022, 01:43PM

The announcement was made yesterday (Nov 22) at the mass-signing of a Memorandum of understanding between all the agencies and government offices involved.

In total, the signatories included 12 municipalities, six tambon administrative organisations (OrBorTor), 11 police stations, the Phuket Provincial Office, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), Phuket Highways Office. Phuket office of the Department of Rural Roads, Phuket Marine Office, Phuket Immigration and Tourist Police. (* See full list at end of article below.)

The MoU detailed the scope of cooperation for the Integration of network connections and data via closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, explained an official report of the event.

“This means that all agencies according to the memorandum of agreement will work together to integrate the network connection and data via closed-circuit television (CCTV) system and help each other to take care of and to be able to use the closed circuit television (CCTV) system effectively in the care, surveillance, safety services for people and tourists in Phuket,” the report said.

Under the agreement all agencies are responsible for maintaining the CCTV networks already under their purview, and must assist in making available connections for all other agencies to access their networks..

All police stations must have two officers available at all times to monitor the network.

All CCTV feeds on the network are to be available to the “CCTV Command Center”, the report added.

“The Governor of Phuket has the power to control and command the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) system of all agencies in the event of natural disaster and terrorism,” the report noted.

“In this regard, all agencies will coordinate cooperation between each other to support operations as well as follow up and evaluate the results of the implementation of this memorandum of agreement for the utmost benefit,” the report said clearly.

Phuket Crime - Free

The announcement of the integrated CCTV system followed Governor Narong on Monday (Nov 21) meeting with Phuket’s top-ranking police to launch a new initiative called “Phuket Crime - Free”.

Under the initiative police are to provide "White areas for foreigners (crime and drug-free) Phuket Province" ‒ with “white” referring to “purity”.

Present for the meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday were Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Sermpan Sirikong and Phuket Immigration Chief Pol Col Thanet Sukchai.

Also present were Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan, Phuket Provincial Office Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Somprat Prabsongkram along with a host of other high-ranking officials.

Col Thanet explained the “Phuket Crime - Free” initiative involved three phases:

Phase 1: Professional police screening of tourists/items arriving by land/water/air according to standard operating procedure. This included integrated activities by Phuket Immigration, Port Customs House, Marine Office and Phuket Provincial Police when inspecting residential locations, with the activity conducted in line standard procedures empowered under Immigration Act, especially in instances where criminal activity has been identified and action is taken without without informing tourists, and results in the execution of an arrest or fine.

Phase 2: Working proactively, creating cooperation. This involved cooperation between government agencies and the private sector “to create social responsibility”. This stage involved meetings and MoUs and the /registration of private organisations working together with administrative divisions, police officers, local administrations, ISOC (the political branch of the Thai military), the Labour Office, Phuket Tourist Association, DEPA, PKCD and Phuket Immigration.

Phase 3: For the peace of the people [sic]. This phase included officers performing random drug, criminal inspections, criminal operations and “closed searches”; the purpose being to build confidence into white “shelters”, or areas, to help build confidence among tourists. This phase involves the integrated cooperation of police, administrative departments, public health officers. The Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), Immigration officers and the Phuket Provincial Office.

* Specially named as parties to the integrated CCTV MoU were: