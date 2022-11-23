333 at the beach
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Both tsunami-warning buoys back online

Both tsunami-warning buoys back online

PHUKET: Both of the tsunami-warning buoys owned and maintained by the National Disaster Warning Center (NDWC), operating under the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), are back online after months of being out of service.

Wednesday 23 November 2022, 11:22AM

Image: Phuket Info Center

Image: Phuket Info Center

Station 23401, in the Bay of Bengal, came back online midnight last night. Image NOAA

Station 23401, in the Bay of Bengal, came back online midnight last night. Image NOAA

Station 23461 has been transmitting live data since last Thursday (Nov 18). Image: NOAA

Station 23461 has been transmitting live data since last Thursday (Nov 18). Image: NOAA

Station 23401, in the Bay of Bengal, came back online midnight last night. Image NOAA

Station 23401, in the Bay of Bengal, came back online midnight last night. Image NOAA

Station 23461, in the Andaman Sea, has been transmitting live data since last Thursday (Nov 18). Image: NOAA

Station 23461, in the Andaman Sea, has been transmitting live data since last Thursday (Nov 18). Image: NOAA

« »

Station 23401, installed as part of a multinational array of tsunami-warning buoys in the Bay of Bengal, began transmitting real time data to the US Government’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Data Buoy Center (NDBC) at midnight last night (Nov 22, see image in gallery).

However, the data range presented by the NDBC shows that the buoy actually became operational at midnight Saturday (Nov 19).

The milestone marks the return to service after more than a year of the buoy being out of action.

Station 23401 stopped transmitting data in October last year. The buoy was confirmed as “missing” from its installed location, but later recovered.

Station 23461, installed in the Andaman Sea approximately 340km northwest of Phuket, about halfway between Phuket and the Nicobar Islands, began relaying real-time data to the NOAA last Thursday (Nov 18).

Station 23461 stopped transmitting data on June 7 this year, with Thai authorities explaining that the problem was with data not synching with NOAA servers.

(See Station 23461 live data here; See Station 23401 live data here.)

The two warning buoys were installed by crew on board the ship MS Seafdec, which left Phuket on its DDPM mission to “replace” two tsunami warning buoys that were no longer functioning last week.

DDPM Director-General Boontham Lertsukeekasem was in Phuket to officiate the high-profile sending off of the MS Seafdec, named after the Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center.

The ship departed Phuket Deep Sea Port, on the east coast of Cape Panwa, at 3pm on Nov 15 with two tsunami-warning buoys on board to “replace” the two that were not functioning.

In announcing this morning (Nov 23) that both tsunami-warning buoys were operational again, the Phuket Info Center, which operates under the Phuket Governor’s office, noted, “The new set of tsunami monitoring buoys in the Andaman Sea and Indian Ocean have been installed to replace the original buoys. That completes the maintenance cycle for tsunami-monitoring buoys.

“They are ready to use continuously and efficiently and can warn in advance quickly. This allows government agencies and the public to be prepared to deal with tsunamis and evacuate in a timely manner, as well as build confidence in the safety of life and property for the public and tourists,” the centre noted.

However, even with Station 23401 back online, it remains the only tsunami-warning buoy in the multinational array in the Bay of Bengal that is transmitting real-time data to the NOAA.

There have been no updates to confirm if they the other buoys are still operational, or whether they are able to relay any data warning of an impending tsunami.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong’s flood-causing drains get national attention
Islandwide CCTV to be integrated as anti-crime campaign launched
Governor pushes ‘Traffy Fondue’ for receiving complaints
Top figures in COVID fight leave in WHO shake-up
Visa waiver, sports promotion to lift Saudi travel
Russians lead Phuket arrivals surge with new flights
Cobra caught in Rawai
Prayut’s future still under wraps
Son says sorry for killing father
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Progress crawls at Patong Hill, Fatal family argument, Bangkok bombing trial || November 22
Rain slows repairs progress at Patong Hill
Police urge caution after apprehending serial thief
Wife shot dead livestreaming husband caught with other women
One tsunami-warning buoy back online
OrSor in Phuket flamed for behaviour

 

Phuket community
Patong’s flood-causing drains get national attention

What about all this illegal buildings in Patong, some make all this problems water drains +++....(Read More)

Son says sorry for killing father

I think father and son are both oxygen thieves. Both drunken bums sitting at home drinking kratom (c...(Read More)

Prayut’s future still under wraps

The chickens flutter around, still without directional choice. Not yet knowing where power/money lan...(Read More)

Russians lead Phuket arrivals surge with new flights

Surprised that Putin allows them to go abroad, as he needs more canon flesh to fight his illegal war...(Read More)

Rain slows repairs progress at Patong Hill

When are Phuket Officials coming out with a fully functioning Patak road over Kata Hill? It is all s...(Read More)

US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors

1,100deaths in Chiang Mai in 2021, also cost $US400,000,000, due to agricultural burning each year. ...(Read More)

Police urge caution after apprehending serial thief

Will this serial thief end up doing porridge?...(Read More)

Rain slows repairs progress at Patong Hill

According previous statements about the Prab Kessin rd, it must be completed and in use by now. So?...(Read More)

US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors

I did Google Mr.Kurt and all I found is that Chiang Mai isn't even among the "50 most pollu...(Read More)

Tour bus overturns, 1 killed, 46 injured

I hope that investigation includes an autopsy of the driver's body, specifically checking for il...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Laguna Phuket
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Blue Tree Phuket

 