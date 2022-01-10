BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Transit rules for Sandbox tourists, Shrimp vendor killer caught, Hospital data leak || January 10

PHUKET XTRA - January 10 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Not enough hospital beds says Phuket health chief |:| Hospital data leak |:| COVID Update |:| Police catch shrimp vendor killer |:| Transit rules for Sandbox arrivals |:| Project to boost aquatic life in Phuket waters Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 10 January 2022, 07:24PM

Phuket officials still figuring out 9pm alcohol curfew, already enforced but not yet a regulation
Competing for customers at heart of Phuket market slayings
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi hit with new convictions, jail term
Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release
Huge patient data leak from Siriraj Hospital
Sandbox tourists may not transit in Bangkok to Phuket, but can to Samui
Not enough hospital beds, says Phuket health chief
Ministry of Interior orders Governor to fight COVID
Phuket marks 513 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Raised COVID alert will not impact overall economy, says private sector
Opening of new sandbox provinces confirmed
Project to boost aquatic life in Phuket waters
More than 100,000 march in France against COVID vaccine requirements
Police catch shrimp vendor killer
China donates 500k COVID-19 jabs

 

