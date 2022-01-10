|
PHUKET XTRA - January 10 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Not enough hospital beds says Phuket health chief |:| Hospital data leak |:| COVID Update |:| Police catch shrimp vendor killer |:| Transit rules for Sandbox arrivals |:| Project to boost aquatic life in Phuket waters Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Monday 10 January 2022, 07:24PM
What ever happened to the policy that if corona cases were more than 10 per day (it's now 450) t...(Read More)
@Kurt It's still "math" and not "match". And your statement that one person...(Read More)
When there are not enough hospital beds on Phuket Officialdom should stop arrivals through Phuket Ai...(Read More)
Another Thai bureaucratic mess up/confusing looong Thai info dictate. Will not work. Omicron varian...(Read More)
Well, according Dekaaskop my 'match' was astonishing. Now we are 2 days further and see,... ...(Read More)
So we've had nearly 1,600 tourists arriving with Sandbox and Test & Go scrutiny actually bei...(Read More)
Half a million vials of rubbish is "Friendly and Sincere" ?? Rather like their "Frien...(Read More)
Just waiting for the first media vlogger to walk down Bangla at 9:30 after the 9PM closure order and...(Read More)
When will you learn. Everything anybody says is meaningless and a joke!...(Read More)
I have just travelled to Samui for a family get away, it’s desolate, Chaweng and Lamai are ghost t...(Read More)
