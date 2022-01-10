BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 513 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 513 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 513 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 9), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 23,041.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 10 January 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report for Jan 9, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:38am.

The report marked 133 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 94 new infections among Test & Go tourists, and two new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

Of note, after 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December. So far no COVID deaths have been reported in January.

Meanwhile, the 513 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,102, as follows:

  • Jan 3 - 149 new cases
  • Jan 4 - 156 new cases
  • Jan 5 - 227 new cases
  • Jan 6 - 256 new cases
  • Jan 7 - 385 new cases
  • Jan 8 - 416 new cases
  • Jan 9 - 513 new cases

The report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 43 (+2) returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 974 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 605 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 3,126 people were under medical care or supervision, 610 more than the 2,516 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 19,915 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 132 more than the 19,783 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 57 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 289.

According to the report for Jan 9, there are two ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 370 ‘Yellow’ patients (-4) and 178 ‘Green’ patients (+8) in care.

A further 701 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+30), and 289 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+34), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 9 also marked that of 2,525 hospital beds in total available (-5), 1,540 were occupied (+68).

Kamala Pete | 10 January 2022 - 14:27:10 

So we've had nearly 1,600 tourists arriving with Sandbox and Test & Go scrutiny actually being infected. We may as well just open the floodgates and take their money.

punter | 10 January 2022 - 12:43:32 

When will you learn. Everything anybody says is meaningless and a joke!

CaptainJack69 | 10 January 2022 - 11:39:47 

Right. So 513 new cases resulting in 610 more people under medical supervision. Are they hospitalizing people who haven't even tested positive? What on earth is going on? These numbers are meaningless.

 

