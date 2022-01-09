BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Project to boost aquatic life in Phuket waters

Project to boost aquatic life in Phuket waters

PHUKET: A government-funded project to enhance the abundance and health of aquatic life around Phuket’s coastline saw the release 2 million black tiger prawns into the sea and the planting of 250 trees in the waters off Naka Island yesterday (Jan 8).

By The Phuket News

Sunday 9 January 2022, 02:15PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

A ceremony was conducted at Ban Yamu Pier, Village No. 6, in Pa Khlok yesterday afternoon presided over by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew who was joined by officials from the Phuket Provincial Fisheries Office together with representatives from local sector organisations.

Mr Watcharin Rattanachu, a Phuket Fisheries officer, said that the Phuket Provincial Fisheries Office received a budget from the Phuket Foundation’s Economic Development and Strengthening Project to carry out the project in order to increase the abundance of aquatic life around Phuket.

Watcharin further explained there are three stages to the project. The first stage is an education drive on best practice conservation and sustainability management of aquatic animal resources which would be delivered to 510 fishermen from 17 local communities.

Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery

Second would be guidance and teaching on enhanced and sustainable fishing methods such reducing travel and fuel costs.

The third stage entails the release of 34mn farmed tiger prawns into 17 coastal fishing communities, an initiative which started with the release of the 2mn tiger prawns at Pa Khlok in addition to the plating of 250 trees in the waters around Naka Island.

