PHUKET XTRA - June 7 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Likely requirements for foreign tourists to Phuket from July 1 |:| Phuket couple on Koh Tao |:| COVID update |:| Man survives police chase through entire island |:| Officials still silent on expat vax registrations Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 7 June 2021, 07:41PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
It may take another 2 weeks or so for the Government to realize that the 'Grand reopening' o...(Read More)
Anyone else shocked and stunned at this non-announcement. Par for the course from the current xenoph...(Read More)
Agogo, I agree. We’re all sick of it. Like a broken record. ...(Read More)
Christy love, I know you mean well, but what you are saying is simply not true. Efficacy rates of di...(Read More)
Hello! It’s meant to be a start. It will be slow at first, and things will very gradually ramp up....(Read More)
Christy don’t be so negative. Sinovac is safe, effective, and approved by WHO. It has been indepen...(Read More)
@maverick BKK has it's own app and has nothing to do with the Phuket Must Win app which is def...(Read More)
So the app is working in BKK and over 60’s have been invited to register - only a matter of time b...(Read More)
The whingers and whiners are out in force today - teething problems probably they can’t figure out...(Read More)
What was the point at which 70% getting 2 injections became 70% getting just the first shot ?? ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.