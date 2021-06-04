The Phuket News
Man arrested after running checkpoint, overturning car in 60km police chase

Man arrested after running checkpoint, overturning car in 60km police chase

PHUKET: Police have in custody a  51-year-old man from Trang who was arrested in an overturned car near Promthep Cape this morning (June 4) after 60-kilometre police chase that began at the Phuket Check Point in Tha Chatchai, where the man had refused to stop for officers while driving onto the island.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 4 June 2021, 05:52PM

The car came to rest upside down after breaking through a steel-cable barrier. Photo: Aroon Solos

The car came to rest upside down after breaking through a steel-cable barrier. Photo: Aroon Solos

Parit was driving at speed along the Rawai beachfront road trying to avoid capture by the police. Image: CCTV / Chalong Police

Parit was driving at speed along the Rawai beachfront road trying to avoid capture by the police. Image: CCTV / Chalong Police

Parit was driving at speed along the Rawai beachfront road trying to avoid capture by the police. Image: CCTV / Chalong Police

Parit was driving at speed along the Rawai beachfront road trying to avoid capture by the police. Image: CCTV / Chalong Police

Parit was driving at speed along the Rawai beachfront road trying to avoid capture by the police. Image: CCTV / Chalong Police

Parit was driving at speed along the Rawai beachfront road trying to avoid capture by the police. Image: CCTV / Chalong Police

Parit was driving at speed along the Rawai beachfront road trying to avoid capture by the police. Image: CCTV / Chalong Police

Parit was driving at speed along the Rawai beachfront road trying to avoid capture by the police. Image: CCTV / Chalong Police

The car came to rest upside down after breaking trhough a steel-cable barrier. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car came to rest upside down after breaking trhough a steel-cable barrier. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car came to rest upside down after breaking trhough a steel-cable barrier. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car came to rest upside down after breaking trhough a steel-cable barrier. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car came to rest upside down after breaking trhough a steel-cable barrier. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car came to rest upside down after breaking trhough a steel-cable barrier. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The damaged Honda Civid was taken to Chalong Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The damaged Honda Civid was taken to Chalong Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Chalong Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit today gave the name of the driver as Parit Poldet, 51, originally from Trang. 

Col Sarawut explained that Chalong Police were first alerted to Parit fleeing police at about 8:30am after the car Parit was driving, a white Phuket-registered Suzuki Swift, hit and ran after slamming into the back of a black Honda Civic car making a U-turn on the Rawai beachfront road. 

Parit was driving at speed along the beachfront road while trying to evade capture by Tha Chatchai Police in pursuit.

After hitting the black Honda Civic, Parit continued his attempt to flee, and lost control of the car on a curve on the steep hill near the Promthep Cape viewpoint. After breaking through a steel-cable barrier, the car rolled and ended up coming to rest some 20 metres from the road upside down.

With Parit trapped in the car, but unhurt, officers arrived to break the window and help him out of the wreck, and escort him to Chalong Police Station.

Parit told police that he had stolen the car from a relative in Trang last night and travelled to Phuket. He refused to stop at the Tha Chatchai checkpoint in Mai Khao to let officers check his car, and him, and instead chose to drive straight through.

Parit did not give a reason as to why he did so.

The driver of the black Honda Civic that was struck on the Rawai beachfront road, who asked not to be named, said that she was turning right into a street near a 7-Eleven store when her car was hit from behind. She had escaped serious injury, and has suffered only a scratch on her forehead in the collision.

Col Sarawut confirmed that Parit has been charged for reckless driving, causing damage to other people’s property.

It is believed more charges are likely to follow.

