Phuket hotel owner and his wife found dead on Koh Tao

PHUKET: Police are investigating the deaths of a Phuket hotel owner and his wife who were found dead on the bottom of a swimming pool at a seaside resort on Koh Tao in Surat Thani yesterday (June 4).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 5 June 2021, 04:43PM

Rakeshwar Sachathamakul, 59, and his wife Anshoo were found dead at a resort on Koh Tao. Photo: Kusonsattha Rescue Service

Police were informed about the incident at about 4:45pm, Koh Tao Police Chief Col Kriangkrai Kraikaew explained.

Having arrived at the scene, police officers and rescue workers discovered the bodies of Rakeshwar Sachathamakul, 59, and his wife Anshoo, 55, lying beside the swimming pool. No signs of a struggle were found on the bodies.

Mr Rakeshwar’s and Mrs Anshoo’s son Ratish, 34, who was the first person to find the bodies, told the police that he went to have a walk on the beach while his parent were relaxing by the pool.

Having returned, the man with shock discovered his parents lying on the bottom of the pool. Mr Ratish called hotel staff for help and took his parents out of the water.

Hotel staff called rescue workers who administered CPR immediately upon arrival but failed to bring Mr Rakeshwar and Mrs Anshoo back to life. Medical staff at Koh Tao Hospital later confirmed the cause of both deaths as drowning.

Col Kriangkrai explained that the CCTV cameras near the pool were broken at the time of the incident so there was no footage showing what exactly happened.

At this stage police officers believe that one of the spouses was swimming in the pool and at some stage needed help. The other person then came to the rescue, but both ended up drowning.

Mr Rakeshwar was the owner of a 5-star hotel in Phuket and some business in plastic industry.