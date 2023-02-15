1- Tourist entry fees confirmed
2- Patong Police warn of credit card thieves
3- New decree targets ‘mule’ bank accounts
4- Wild Board rescued from Thai cave dies in UK
5- Farmer walks 1,200km to marry sweetheart on Valentine’s Day
PHUKET XTRA - February 15 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 15 February 2023, 05:52PM
1- Tourist entry fees confirmed
2- Patong Police warn of credit card thieves
3- New decree targets ‘mule’ bank accounts
4- Wild Board rescued from Thai cave dies in UK
5- Farmer walks 1,200km to marry sweetheart on Valentine’s Day
Have a news tip-off? Click here
What on earth has this got to do with Amerika? Or any other country? It's Cambodia's busines...(Read More)
It's OK, he's still confused about Chinese 'gansters.'...(Read More)
Spoken like a true western hero!! i.e. from a safe distance....(Read More)
@Josephhmc. Korean Airlines wasn't at 60,000ft, nor was it inflatable. It didn't resemble a ...(Read More)
@JohnC. Yes, the police are urging shop staff to put an end to crime at source. Have you a problem w...(Read More)
@Kurt It is the simplest way just to add 300b to the ticket price ! And whatever you expect as a r...(Read More)
"tourist entry", "international arrivals" it's very xenophobic to not acknow...(Read More)
@Kurt Huh, a "French " tourist ? And does it really matter if it is a certified restaura...(Read More)
Do the math- ''as much as' 300-400 million in hospital fees' (how ambiguous is that?...(Read More)
Kurt, informing the consul is not "the wrong end of the rope". Apparently many of these fr...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.