Tourist entry fees confirmed

BANGKOK: The Cabinet on Tuesday (Feb 14) endorsed entry fees for international arrivals of B150 and B300 to start in June, except for one-day visitors, according to the tourism and sports minister.

tourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 15 February 2023, 10:32AM

A family walks through the international arrivals hall at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

A family walks through the international arrivals hall at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the B300 rate would apply to visitors who arrive by air and the B150 fee was for those entering the country via water and land transport, reports the Bangkok Post.

The fee was cheaper for those arriving by water and land because they were likely to stay in the country for only a few days, the minister said. Visitors who do not stay overnight would be exempted from the fee.

The government expects to collect about B3.9 billion in fees this year and part of the sum will be used to provide health and accident insurance coverage for tourists during their stay in the country.

“The entry fee will support care for tourists. From 2017 to 2019, foreign tourists used services at public hospitals and that cost the state as much as B300-400 million,” Mr Phiphat said.

The entry fee, widely criticised by the local tourism industry, comes as the country is witnessing a rapid upturn in arrivals that has gained momentum with the abolition of pandemic-era curbs and China’s move to end its zero-Covid policy.

Foreign tourist arrivals may reach as high as 30mn this year, almost tripling from 11.2mn last year, according to some estimates. Arrivals in pre-pandemic 2019 were a record-high 40mn.

Authorities have long considered an entry fee for foreign travellers but its imposition was delayed by the pandemic. A part of the fee will also help fund the development of local tourist attractions, Mr Phiphat said.

The levy will be added to air ticket prices, while the method of collection from entry by land has yet to be determined, the government said last year.

Wuthichai Luangamornlert, managing director of Siam Park City, the operator of Siam Amazing Park in Bangkok, said he welcomed the move but added that “the collection of the fees and strict control of its use must be ensured to avoid any problems that may arise in the future”.

Kurt | 15 February 2023 - 10:50:44 

Keep it simple. Demand tourists arrive with a holiday insurance. Have tourists arriving without insurance? Erect a Insurance kiosk in front of Immigration counter where they can buy a Thai insurance for their period of holiday in Thailand, shown on their return ticket, before passing Immigration.

Kurt | 15 February 2023 - 10:44:24 

During top tourist years till 2019, cost of not insured foreign tourists were 200 - 400 million. Can't mention more precise? Now going to catch about B3.9 billion? Who's pockets are waiting for the difference? As a legal retiree I expect to be exempted after return from travel, specially I can show my health insurance polis. Can provide copy at Immigration.

 

