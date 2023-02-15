British International School, Phuket
Farmer walks 1,200km to marry sweetheart on Valentine’s Day

SATUN: A 52-year-old farmer finished a 1,200-kilometre-long journey by foot yesterday (Feb 14) and completed his mission to marry the sweetheart he met on social media on Valentine’s Day.


By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 15 February 2023, 11:11AM

Suthep Promjit, right, kisses his bride, Thanapa Khiaw-on, at Thung Wa district office in Satun province yesterday (Feb 14), Valentine’s Day. Photo: Screenshot from TV Channel 7 / Bangkok Post

Suthep Promjit of Nakhon Nayok province, finished his walk-and-run at the Thung Wa district office. And there he wedded Thanapa Khiaw-on, 56, a local vendor.

They were surrounded by well-wishers, including women in traditional dress performing traditional dances, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Suthep set out on his journey on Jan 14, departing from his home in the central plain province of Nakhon Nayok after three months spent getting himself in shape for the trip.

He arrived in the lower southern province of Satun on Monday. On average. he walked and ran about 39 kilometres a day. He posted his progress on social media and people came out to provide moral support along the way.

It was on social media that he first met MsThanapa five months ago. She sold shrimp paste and dried seafood, posting on TikTok.

Ms Thanapa said Mr Suthep first greeted her via the app, while she was selling. He sent her pictures of flowers and ordered shrimp paste.

Later, on social media, she asked him whether the shrimp paste tasted good, as a vendor following up on a sale to a customer.

They continued to chat, and over time they became close. Finally Mr Suthep asked if she had a lover.

Pro Property Partners

She told him she had been single for about 10 years, ever since her divorce. Her four children from the marriage were already grown up.

She also told him flirtatiously that if he had been of her age, she would have asked to be his girlfriend.

Mr Suthep had jumped at the idea, and did not mind the age difference, Ms Thanapa said.

So, she told him to prove his sincerity by walking or running to Satun. He replied that he would, and would reach her on Valentine’s Day.

“Without social media, I would not have this day,” Mr Suthep said.

“I am very excited, speechless. I am so grateful to him,” Ms Thanapa said with a big smile.

Yesterday, Thung Wa district chief Narong Noothiam registered their marriage at the district office and extended his best wishes for their future happiness together.

