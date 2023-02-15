333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New decree targets ‘mule’ bank accounts

New decree targets ‘mule’ bank accounts

BANGKOK: A 14-section draft decree on the prevention and suppression of technology crime, seeking to combat the use of “mule” bank accounts by scammers and call-centre gangs, is expected to take effect soon.

crimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 15 February 2023, 09:45AM

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, holds a press conference on suppression of scammers who used “mule” bank accounts in December. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, holds a press conference on suppression of scammers who used “mule” bank accounts in December. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the draft law was approved by the Cabinet yesterday (Feb 15) after being examined by the Council of State.

She said the essence of the draft law is to allow for the exchange of information between financial institutions, businesses and authorities to tackle financial crime and rein in fraudsters’ use of nominees to open bank accounts or procure SIM cards to facilitate illegal activities, reports the Bangkok Post.

Under the law, financial institutions, business operators and telecom service operators are allowed to exchange information in the event of a suspected crime through a data-sharing system.

The system in question must be agreed to by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Royal Thai Police (RTP), the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), the Anti Money Laundering Office (Amlo) and the Bank of Thailand.

Telecom service providers are required to provide information about their customers within specified periods to the RTP, DSI or Amlo for examination if illegal activity is suspected.

Phuket Property

Financial institutions and businesses that detect suspicious transactions are allowed to temporarily suspend them and alert financial institutions or businesses that receive the transferred money.

If financial institutions and businesses are notified of suspected transactions by victims, they are required to temporarily suspend the transactions and ask the victims to file complaints with police within 72 hours. They must also inform financial institutions or businesses that received transferred funds to freeze the transactions.

The draft decree also imposes harsh penalties against people hired as nominees to open accounts, or who allow others to use mobile phone numbers for illegal activity. They face a three-year jail term, a maximum fine of B300,000, or both.

People who help procure bank accounts, electronic cards, e-wallets, SIM cards or who advertise this service may face up to five years in jail, a fine of B200,000-500,000, or both.

“Those who open bank accounts for scammers... will face criminal charges,” said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sarasin Bridge festival returns
Farmer walks 1,200km to marry sweetheart on Valentine’s Day
Tourist entry fees confirmed
Cambodia hits back at criticism of media crackdown
Patong Police warn of credit card thieves
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police respond to tourist attack, Phuket’s Loma earns UFC win, Gambling while driving? || February 14
More than 100 couples marry in Phuket on Valentine’s Day
Police respond to violent mugging of Canadian in Patong
Missing fishing crew home safe
How Wealthy Investors in Thailand Can Become Global Citizens with Turkish Citizenship by Investment
Revenue Dept to probe dubious tax returns
Russia’s Wagner militia ‘formidable adversary’: top French general
Searchers find tourists lost in Phuket forest overnight
Prayut: Corrupt officers ‘must go’
Phuket van driver charged for online gambling while driving

 

Phuket community
Tourist entry fees confirmed

Keep it simple. Demand tourists arrive with a holiday insurance. Have tourists arriving without insu...(Read More)

Tourist entry fees confirmed

During top tourist years till 2019, cost of not insured foreign tourists were 200 - 400 million. Can...(Read More)

Patong Police warn of credit card thieves

If owners of stolen credit cards reported lost to the card company, than the shop staff see cards ar...(Read More)

Missing fishing crew home safe

What a serious Thai drama. Did the sailboat with 3 foreigners not made a call to Indonesian/Malaysia...(Read More)

Patong Police warn of credit card thieves

So police are asking the staff to help them do their jobs in collecting all this information....(Read More)

Police respond to violent mugging of Canadian in Patong

Was the French tourist trying to leave the restaurant without paying around 2am? Is it a legal certi...(Read More)

More than 100 couples marry in Phuket on Valentine’s Day

Day of love my ar.e! Day of commercial hype selling any type of merchandise shops can flog at sad lo...(Read More)

Speculation grows as US shoots down new mystery object

I would sooner believe time travelers than visitors from another planet, the distances are just too...(Read More)

Police respond to violent mugging of Canadian in Patong

Were the "five men" wearing dark brown uniforms by chance?...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption ranking improves

Poolikev was wrong in saying what I, according him, not read in BP . He keeps running away from his ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
The Pavilions Phuket
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
CBRE Phuket
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners

 