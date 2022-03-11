|
|
PHUKET XTRA - March 11 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Ministry to revise Covid-19 fatalities |:| Thailand affirms neutral stance over Russia-Ukraine crisis |:| Poor Phuket house fire victims get helping hand |:| TAT plans to relax travel rules Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Friday 11 March 2022, 06:51PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Aircraft jet fuel has a 35% higher price per liter today than it did 3 weeks ago, and is increasing ...(Read More)
Well soon it’s coming many small oligarchs from Russia. LOS are a very friendly for this oligarchs...(Read More)
@Kurt Many airlines still offer flight tickets at special prices in order to fill up their seats. ...(Read More)
wow ! 92 high spending customers,they just come to check there mio.US. property and go again,no ch...(Read More)
The "United Nations Charter" is pretty clear in its universal condemnation of wholesale ac...(Read More)
This Lavrov is a war criminal and a liar. Read him saying: 'We don't plan to attack other co...(Read More)
While the whole world can witness the Russian war crimes on tv ( if countries not block these repor...(Read More)
How can you be neutral while thousands are killed by the Russians? The Russians started this war and...(Read More)
....Dek better sticks to reaction on my typos... That requests no article insight thinking....(Read More)
It were the European nations first declaring not to use Russian airspace after banning Belarus and R...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.