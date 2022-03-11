BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Poor Phuket house fire victims receive a helping hand

PHUKET: Phuket officials have reached out to help a poor family of a father and his three young children after a house fire destroyed most of their belongings earlier this week.

accidentscharity
By The Phuket News

Friday 11 March 2022, 12:28PM

Firefighters were called to the modest home, a rented room in Moo 3 Pa Khlok, at about 3pm on Wednesday (Mar 9).

The occupants, Suchart Wangdee, 53, and his three young children, suffered no injuries in the fire, but much of their belongings were destroyed by the smoke and flames, including the children’s school supplies.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread to any of the adjoining rooms.

An electrical short circuit is believed to have caused the fire.

Phuket Vice Governor Anuphap Rodkwan Yodrabum arrived at the home yesterday (Mar 10) to deliver a bag of rice and a some money to help alleviate the “initial suffering”, said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Joining Vice Governor Anuphap was Thalang District Chief Mr Bancha Thanu-in and officials from relevant government agencies.

After hearing of the fire, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew ordered the relevant agencies to help the victims, along with coordinating with the landlord to arrange an empty room for victims to stay temporarily, the report by PR Phuket said.

