Emergency food relief reaches Koh Samui

PHUKET: Living Waters Phuket (LWP) this week continued its efforts to support vulnerable communities in need, only this time expanding beyond the Phuket and Phang Nga areas and onto the communities in Koh Samui.

By The Phuket News

Friday 11 March 2022, 04:39PM

The LWP Foundation was set up to build brighter futures for communities in need by providing financial grants for projects around essential relief areas including food security, education requirements, renewable energy and environmental issues. It was established in Nov 2021 to help registered charities, foundations, private companies and government organisations by funding essential initiatives.

Their latest food relief donation saw LWP purchase supplies, pack and deliver over 1,800 ‘super’ life bags (supporting around 7,200 people) across Koh Samui over a three day period which started today (Mar 11). This marks the first of numerous planned aid projects on this island from LWP.

The ‘super’ life bag is named so because each one contains enough staple food items and household products to feed a family of four people for an entire week. The bags include dried and tinned foods such as rice, noodles and fish, as well as oils, sauces and cleaning household products.

“After visiting Koh Samui, meeting with community leaders and talking with villages our opinion is that Koh Samui is roughly nine months behind Phuket on the recovery timeline,” commented Shaun Stenning from LWP.

“Many shops are still closed, hotels are operating at very low occupancy rates and the community is in need. While we will still continue our operations in Phuket, we feel it’s time to reach out to other tourism destinations such as Koh Samui."

The execution was a collaborative effort between LWP and the local community leaders in Koh Samui. Mr Muensilp Poolsawat (Advisor to the Koh Samui Mayor) in particular proved essential in helping with logistics including identifying families most in need of assistance, due to the economic impact of COVID-19 on this island, another tourism dependant destination.

Over 300 local community members who also received the food relief, lent a helping hand by packing these supplies which will now help feed over 7,200 people in Koh Samui. Chris Parker, from Retired Working For You, helped make this initiative come to life, having undertaken multiple community relief projects on this island previously and his input was greatly appreciated.

Right now, the LWP Foundation is focussing its efforts and funds to go directly to the most vulnerable in Phuket, the surrounding islands and now Koh Samui; those in village quarantine, without work, and those in need of basic food or education supplies.

