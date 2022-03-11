BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Emergency food relief reaches Koh Samui

Emergency food relief reaches Koh Samui

PHUKET: Living Waters Phuket (LWP) this week continued its efforts to support vulnerable communities in need, only this time expanding beyond the Phuket and Phang Nga areas and onto the communities in Koh Samui.

charityCoronavirusCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Friday 11 March 2022, 04:39PM

The LWP Foundation was set up to build brighter futures for communities in need by providing financial grants for projects around essential relief areas including food security, education requirements, renewable energy and environmental issues. It was established in Nov 2021 to help registered charities, foundations, private companies and government organisations by funding essential initiatives.

Their latest food relief donation saw LWP purchase supplies, pack and deliver over 1,800 ‘super’ life bags (supporting around 7,200 people) across Koh Samui over a three day period which started today (Mar 11). This marks the first of numerous planned aid projects on this island from LWP.

The ‘super’ life bag is named so because each one contains enough staple food items and household products to feed a family of four people for an entire week. The bags include dried and tinned foods such as rice, noodles and fish, as well as oils, sauces and cleaning household products.

“After visiting Koh Samui, meeting with community leaders and talking with villages our opinion is that Koh Samui is roughly nine months behind Phuket on the recovery timeline,” commented Shaun Stenning from LWP.

“Many shops are still closed, hotels are operating at very low occupancy rates and the community is in need. While we will still continue our operations in Phuket, we feel it’s time to reach out to other tourism destinations such as Koh Samui."

The execution was a collaborative effort between LWP and the local community leaders in Koh Samui. Mr Muensilp Poolsawat (Advisor to the Koh Samui Mayor) in particular proved essential in helping with logistics including identifying families most in need of assistance, due to the economic impact of COVID-19 on this island, another tourism dependant destination.

Over 300 local community members who also received the food relief, lent a helping hand by packing these supplies which will now help feed over 7,200 people in Koh Samui. Chris Parker, from Retired Working For You, helped make this initiative come to life, having undertaken multiple community relief projects on this island previously and his input was greatly appreciated.

Right now, the LWP Foundation is focussing its efforts and funds to go directly to the most vulnerable in Phuket, the surrounding islands and now Koh Samui; those in village quarantine, without work, and those in need of basic food or education supplies.

Grants and Donations

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

If you would like to apply for a grant for funding or find out more about applying, please click here.

Your donations are greatly appreciated and will help directly fund more sustainable, community projects in and around Phuket. To donate please click here.

Further Information on Living Waters Phuket:

https://www.livingwatersphuket.com/

https://www.facebook.com/livingwatersphuket

https://www.instagram.com/livingwatersphuket/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1UUvFHaT1BGZ6FQUxvE3Ow

https://twitter.com/livingwaters_th

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand tourism authorities look to relax travel rules further || March 11
Phuket call centre to help Russians, Ukrainians stuck in Thailand well received
TAT plans to relax travel rules, targets cut due to invasion of Ukraine
Poor Phuket house fire victims receive a helping hand
ISOC leads Phuket fire preparedness training
Yacht tourists return to Phuket
Health Department warns pregnant women not to take Favipiravir
Russia accused of attacking aid route as Ukraine talks see scant headway
Phuket marks 498 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Thailand affirms neutral stance
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Gym teacher accused of sexual abuse of student for 8 years || March 10
Taxi driver finds wallet, returns B10k cash
Phuket marine tour operator pleads for government to stave off fuel price hikes
Major power outage to affect Cape Panwa
Outcry at air strike on Ukraine children’s hospital

 

Phuket community
TAT plans to relax travel rules, targets cut due to invasion of Ukraine

Aircraft jet fuel has a 35% higher price per liter today than it did 3 weeks ago, and is increasing ...(Read More)

Yacht tourists return to Phuket

Well soon it’s coming many small oligarchs from Russia. LOS are a very friendly for this oligarchs...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

@Kurt Many airlines still offer flight tickets at special prices in order to fill up their seats. ...(Read More)

Yacht tourists return to Phuket

wow ! 92 high spending customers,they just come to check there mio.US. property and go again,no ch...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

The "United Nations Charter" is pretty clear in its universal condemnation of wholesale ac...(Read More)

Russia accused of attacking aid route as Ukraine talks see scant headway

This Lavrov is a war criminal and a liar. Read him saying: 'We don't plan to attack other co...(Read More)

Russia accused of attacking aid route as Ukraine talks see scant headway

While the whole world can witness the Russian war crimes on tv ( if countries not block these repor...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

How can you be neutral while thousands are killed by the Russians? The Russians started this war and...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

....Dek better sticks to reaction on my typos... That requests no article insight thinking....(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

It were the European nations first declaring not to use Russian airspace after banning Belarus and R...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property

 