Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand coronavirus measure in effect! 11 more infected? Citizens catch thief! || March 12

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand coronavirus measure in effect! 11 more infected? Citizens catch thief! || March 12

PHUKET XTRA - March 12 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com 11 more infected with coronavirus in Thailand |:| Confusion over entry for Russians |:| Locals catch thief! |:| Truck wipes out local bus |:| Hefty fines over anchor on coral |:| More turtle eggs found on Phuket beach Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 12 March 2020, 06:35PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Royal Thai Navy in Phuket marks 28 years of the Third Area Command
Phuket airport readies to roll out COVID-19 entry requirements
China shuts down Everest over coronavirus
Truck wipes out ‘song taew’, three escape with minor injuries
Phuket Town gold necklace thief chased down, caught in citizen’s arrest
Thailand confirms 11 more coronavirus cases
Electricity outage to hit Chalong
Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals
Coronavirus puts paid to two more Songkran celebrations
COVID-19 fear pushes University classes online
WHO labels coronavirus a ‘pandemic’, Trump bans all Europe travel for 30 days
Confusion over entry requirements for Russians as Thailand cancels visa on arrival for 18 countries
New turtle nest found on Phuket beach
Six new infections lift Thailand COVID-19 cases to 59
Electricity outage to hit Cherng Talay

 

Phuket community
New turtle nest found on Phuket beach

A reward? For what? For normally respecting nature happenings? Give me a break. Actually law break...(Read More)

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

...it looks more like trapping a foreigner because he is not thai. Thai, protect your corals in a su...(Read More)

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

Signs at beaches about not dropping anchor are not very helpful, actually very funny.. Who thai offi...(Read More)

Srisoonthorn residents rally against quarantine zone

Government gazettes are not secretive, so why hasn't PN simply requested a copy, of the relevant...(Read More)

Emergency water distribution points set up in hard-hit area of Phuket Town

I don't recall seeing the comments when I first checked this morning....(Read More)

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

Have to have damn good eyes to see a sign, on the beach. Question, how is a yachtman know that it is...(Read More)

COVID-19 fear pushes University classes online

Very good Thai universities follow the line of foreign universities in doing online teaching as much...(Read More)

Emergency water distribution points set up in hard-hit area of Phuket Town

@Pascale. Kudos! Many of us are thoroughly fed up with the super whinger's moaning comments.......(Read More)

Srisoonthorn residents rally against quarantine zone

J12, the announcement in the Government Gazette is not about keeping a quarantine location secret. A...(Read More)

Confusion over entry requirements for Russians as Thailand cancels visa on arrival for 18 countries

Doing 'things', and spreading confusion while doing it without pre-thinking through, is a ch...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
UWC Thailand
Singha
Thai Residential
The LifeCo Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket

 