Phuket Town gold necklace thief chased down, caught in citizen’s arrest

PHUKET: Local people made a citizens arrest yesterday after a 21-year-old man stole two necklaces from a Phuket Town gold shop. The man stole the necklaces from the shop after had pawned his girlfriend’s gold necklace to a different gold shop and she had nagged him to get it back.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 12 March 2020, 01:11PM

Taveesuk was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged. Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtub

The men chased down Taveesuk and finally caught him some 500 metres away. Screenshot: via Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan said his officers were called to a vacant lot beside a building in the Soi Hap Ek area at around 1pm yesterday (Mar 11), where they were handed over Phuket native Taveesuk Pliaoket, 21, who had been chased down and “arrested” by three men.

The men explained that Taveesuk had stolen two gold necklaces from a gold shop opposite the Robinson Department Store on Tilok-U-Thit 1 Rd some 500 metres away.

Col Theerawat said he did not even know the men’s names. “They were just people who were near the gold shop when the staff raised the alarm,” he said.

The necklaces together were valued at just over B100,000, Col Theerawat added.

At Phuket City Police Station, Taveesuk told police that he had pawned his girlfriend’s gold necklace at gold shop, but later his girlfriend asked him to get it back.

Taveesuk didn’t have the money to buy back his girlfriend’s necklace, and so decided to go to the

Yaowarat G2 Gold Shop opposite the Robinson store and ask to see several necklaces, before running away with two necklaces in hand.

Staff at the gold shop set off the alarm and shouted out for Taveesuk stop, prompting the three men to chase after him, Col Theerawat said.

“Two of them chased Taveesuk on foot, and one of them was on a motorbike,” he added.

Col Theerawat confirmed that Taveesuk has been charged with theft.

“I’d like to take thank the men who chased down and caught Taveesuk, and the gold shop for following our suggestion for having an alarm installed,” he added.