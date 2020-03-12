Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan said his officers were called to a vacant lot beside a building in the Soi Hap Ek area at around 1pm yesterday (Mar 11), where they were handed over Phuket native Taveesuk Pliaoket, 21, who had been chased down and “arrested” by three men.
The men explained that Taveesuk had stolen two gold necklaces from a gold shop opposite the Robinson Department Store on Tilok-U-Thit 1 Rd some 500 metres away.
Col Theerawat said he did not even know the men’s names. “They were just people who were near the gold shop when the staff raised the alarm,” he said.
The necklaces together were valued at just over B100,000, Col Theerawat added.
At Phuket City Police Station, Taveesuk told police that he had pawned his girlfriend’s gold necklace at gold shop, but later his girlfriend asked him to get it back.
Taveesuk didn’t have the money to buy back his girlfriend’s necklace, and so decided to go to the
Yaowarat G2 Gold Shop opposite the Robinson store and ask to see several necklaces, before running away with two necklaces in hand.
Staff at the gold shop set off the alarm and shouted out for Taveesuk stop, prompting the three men to chase after him, Col Theerawat said.
“Two of them chased Taveesuk on foot, and one of them was on a motorbike,” he added.
Col Theerawat confirmed that Taveesuk has been charged with theft.
“I’d like to take thank the men who chased down and caught Taveesuk, and the gold shop for following our suggestion for having an alarm installed,” he added.
