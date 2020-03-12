Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

PHUKET: A 67-year-old Frenchman is facing serious fines for dropping anchor on protected corals off Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket.

marinetourismenvironmentnatural-resources
By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Thursday 12 March 2020, 11:26AM

The yacht dropped anchor in Patok Bay, on the northwest side of Racha Yai Island. Photo: DMCR

The yacht dropped anchor in Patok Bay, on the northwest side of Racha Yai Island. Photo: DMCR

The anchor was dropped onto protected corals in Patok Bay. Photo: DMCR

The anchor was dropped onto protected corals in Patok Bay. Photo: DMCR

The anchor was dropped onto protected corals in Patok Bay. Photo: DMCR

The anchor was dropped onto protected corals in Patok Bay. Photo: DMCR

The anchor was dropped onto protected corals in Patok Bay. Photo: DMCR

The anchor was dropped onto protected corals in Patok Bay. Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers met with Frenchman Jean Girard to explain what he had done. Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers met with Frenchman Jean Girard to explain what he had done. Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers met with Frenchman Jean Girard to explain what he had done. Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers met with Frenchman Jean Girard to explain what he had done. Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers met with Frenchman Jean Girard to explain what he had done. Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers met with Frenchman Jean Girard to explain what he had done. Photo: DMCR

Frenchman Jean Girard now faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on the protected corals. Photo: DMCR

Frenchman Jean Girard now faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on the protected corals. Photo: DMCR

« »

Somnuek Boonyai, Chief of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Region 6 office’s Preservation of Marine Life Section, told The Phuket News that he was notified by a member of Marine Rangers (see here) last Friday (Mar 6) that a yacht named “Cotinga” had dropped anchor anchor in a protected coral area, causing damage to corals.

DMCR officers filed a complaint with the Chalong Police and contacted Dream Yacht Charter (Thailand) Co Ltd, which had chartered the yacht out to Jean Girard, 67, from France.

Mr Girard confirmed that he had rented the yacht on that day to have a trip with his family, Mr Somnuek said.

Mr Girard was taken to Chalong Police Station last Sunday (Mar 8) and faces two charges, Mr Somnuek confirmed.

One charge is to breach of a regulation introduced by the DMCR under Section 17 of the Act on the Promotion of Marine and Coastal Resources Management B.E. 2558 (2015), which can incur a penalty of up to one year in prison or a fine of up to B100,000, or both.

 

The second charge is for breach of Section 12 of the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act 2019, which can incur a penalty of up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to B1 million, or both.

 

Asked how much Mr Girard will be fined, Mr Somnuek explained yesterday (Mar 11), “At this stage, police have not yet fined him as they are still waiting for a report confirming how much damage was done to the corals.”

Mr Somnuek confirmed that the yacht charter company will not face any charges.

The protected area where the corals were damaged are located at Patok Bay, the northwest side of Racha Yai Island, Mr Somnuek explained.

“The reef there is a designated protected area. Boats are allowed to pass through the area, but not allowed to drop anchor there,” he said.

There is a sign on the beach to explain about the protected coral area, but there are no buoys on the water to indicate where the protected zone is, Mr Somnuek confirmed.

Asked whether the area will be marked on the water as a protected zone, Mr Somnuek said, “Having signs out there is not sustainable, they can be damaged easily by the wind and waves. However, I will find a good solution later.”

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Town gold necklace thief chased down, caught in citizen’s arrest
Thailand confirms 11 more coronavirus cases
Electricity outage to hit Chalong
Coronavirus puts paid to two more Songkran celebrations
COVID-19 fear pushes University classes online
WHO labels coronavirus a ‘pandemic’, Trump bans all Europe travel for 30 days
Confusion over entry requirements for Russians as Thailand cancels visa on arrival for 18 countries
New turtle nest found on Phuket beach
Six new infections lift Thailand COVID-19 cases to 59
Electricity outage to hit Cherng Talay
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket’s secret quarantine location and more coronavirus updates! Baby turtles hatch! || March 11
Phuket Governor shuts four virus quarantine zones, opens new secret location
Andrew Wood elected President of Skål International Bangkok for second consecutive term
Thais told to sit tight in Italy
All inbound arrivals face mandatory measures

 

Phuket community
COVID-19 fear pushes University classes online

Very good Thai universities follow the line of foreign universities in doing online teaching as much...(Read More)

Emergency water distribution points set up in hard-hit area of Phuket Town

@Pascale. Kudos! Many of us are thoroughly fed up with the super whinger's moaning comments.......(Read More)

Srisoonthorn residents rally against quarantine zone

J12, the announcement in the Government Gazette is not about keeping a quarantine location secret. A...(Read More)

Confusion over entry requirements for Russians as Thailand cancels visa on arrival for 18 countries

Doing 'things', and spreading confusion while doing it without pre-thinking through, is a ch...(Read More)

Medical certificate required for travellers from risk areas as COVID-19 measures ramped up

And J., officially already 60, may be more cases in Thailand. Seems thai Officialdom realise it has...(Read More)

Medical certificate required for travellers from risk areas as COVID-19 measures ramped up

J, Comfort yourself with that figure of 'only 50 cases in Thailand'. If so, for what than is...(Read More)

Thais told to sit tight in Italy

@Pascale. It is not about 'a good or bad thing'. It is about facing global pandemic reality...(Read More)

Phuket Governor shuts four virus quarantine zones, opens new secret location

The lack of openness of Phuket Officials, keeping Governor decisions secret for the Phuket inhabi...(Read More)

New turtle nest found on Phuket beach

I hope the Village gets a reward ! so others also do the same and not steal the eggs Horst...(Read More)

Confusion over entry requirements for Russians as Thailand cancels visa on arrival for 18 countries

"Confusion," now why doesn't that surprise me, when so many different announcements co...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Diamond Resort Phuket
The LifeCo Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Singha
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand

 