PHUKET XTRA - March 17 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Thailand coronavirus cases now at 177 |:| Schools closes, Songkran postponed |:| Phuket airports screening and latest advisories |:| Phuket tourism associations slam gov’t handling of virus containment |:| Prisons to be solar powered? |:| Drug raids in Phuket Town Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 17 March 2020, 05:55PM
