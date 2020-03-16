Songkran to be postponed, venues and schools closed

THAILAND: The government said it plans to temporarily close venues that attract crowds of more than 50 people and postpone the traditional Songkran New Year holiday, as part of efforts to prevent a widespread outbreak of the new coronavirus.

CoronavirusCOVID-19culturehealthSafety

By Bangkok Post

Monday 16 March 2020, 04:56PM

Children take part in a water war during the Songkran festival in Soi Sukhumvit 101 on April 14, 2018. The government plans to postpone the holiday this year to control the spread of the new coronavirus. Photo: Patipat Janthong.

Universities will be shut and courses moved online, Ratchada Thanadirek, a government spokesperson, said today (Mar 16). The holiday will no longer fall on April 13 to April 15, but new dates weren’t announced. The plan calls for the closing of universities, schools, international schools, boxing arenas, cock fighting arenas, bars and theatres nationwide to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. The government will submit the proposal to the Cabinet tomorrow (Mar 17), Ms Ratchada said. Thailand yesterday (Mar 15) reported its biggest daily spike in cases of the disease known as COVID-19, stoking fears that it’s on the cusp of a larger outbreak. They jumped by 32 to 114, with many others being tested for suspected infections. - More to follow -