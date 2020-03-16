Universities will be shut and courses moved online, Ratchada Thanadirek, a government spokesperson, said today (Mar 16). The holiday will no longer fall on April 13 to April 15, but new dates weren’t announced.
The plan calls for the closing of universities, schools, international schools, boxing arenas, cock fighting arenas, bars and theatres nationwide to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. The government will submit the proposal to the Cabinet tomorrow (Mar 17), Ms Ratchada said.
Thailand yesterday (Mar 15) reported its biggest daily spike in cases of the disease known as COVID-19, stoking fears that it’s on the cusp of a larger outbreak. They jumped by 32 to 114, with many others being tested for suspected infections.
- More to follow -
