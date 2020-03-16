Phuket airport starts screening walk-ins

PHUKET: The Airports of Thailand management team operating Phuket International Airport (AoT Phuket) has posted a formal notice announcing that they have set up screening points at the entrances to both the international and domestic terminals to check people entering the facility for possible infection of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

tourismtransportCoronavirusCOVID-19

By The Phuket News

Monday 16 March 2020, 11:55AM

People entering the International Terminal or the Domestic Terminal at Phuket International Airport are now being screened. Photo: AoT Phuket

People entering the International Terminal or the Domestic Terminal at Phuket International Airport are now being screened. Photo: AoT Phuket

People entering the International Terminal or the Domestic Terminal at Phuket International Airport are now being screened. Photo: AoT Phuket

People entering the International Terminal or the Domestic Terminal at Phuket International Airport are now being screened. Photo: AoT Phuket

People entering the International Terminal or the Domestic Terminal at Phuket International Airport are now being screened. Photo: AoT Phuket

People entering the International Terminal or the Domestic Terminal at Phuket International Airport are now being screened. Photo: AoT Phuket

The notice, posted at 8:32pm last night (Mar 15), explained that the new screening measures will come into effect today (Mar 16).

Persons found with body temperatures higher than 37.5ºC will not be allowed to enter the terminals.

Any persons found with elevated body temperatures will be rechecked by doctors and Department of Disease Control (DDC) officers at the airport.

“If they are found to have any symptoms of being infected with the virus, they will be taken to a local hospital immediately,” the notice said.

Of note, the first and most common symptoms of COVID-19 are exactly the same as those for the common cold: elevated body temperature, runny nose and a sore throat.

Only the more developed signs of the diseases include difficulty breathing and severe coughing.

The screening points have been set up at the entrances of the terminals, as follows:

• The international terminal

Entrance No. 2 and 5 of the Arrival Hall (Floor 1) Entrance No. 2 of the Departure Hall (Floor 3) Walkway between the international and domestic terminals (Floor 2)

• The Domestic terminal will have screening points at Entrance No 2 and 3 of the Departure Hall (Floor 2).

The entrance from car park building to Floor 2 of the International Terminal and to the Arrival Hall on Floor 1 of the Domestic Terminal have been closed.

The notice also suggested that to prevent missing flights, travellers are urged to arrive at the airport one to two hours hours in advance.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause,” the notice said.