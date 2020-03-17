According to a report issued by Phuket City Police, the three suspects – Chayaphon “Tam” Kaewyarat, 34; Orkanya “Sai” Aphichittrethat, 37; and Somyot “Dam” Jemad, 42 – were arrested during a series of raids carried out from Wednesday through Friday last week (Mar 11-13).
The raids were led by Capt Theerasak Narasri of Phuket City Police, said the report.
Chayaphon, Orkanya and Somyot were arrested at the car park of Supalai Park Condominium on Nakhon Rd in Phuket Town, noted the report.
In making the arrests, officers seized 2,640 pills of ya bah, 12.24g of ya ice, five pills of ecstasy and a 9mm handgun.
Officers also seized the Phuket-registered Ford Ranger pickup truck where the drugs were found.
Orkanya and Somyot were charged with possession with a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, while Chayaphon was charged with two counts of possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm, the report noted.
Other raids made during the three days saw Naruda “Joe” Sangnu, 34, arrested at at a house in Soi Anuphasphuketkarn 4, off Srisena Rd in Phuket Town, after he was found with 0.27g of ya ice.
Naruda was charged with a possession of a Category 1 drug.
Kwanruan “Boom” Chankul, 39, was also arrested at house in Soi Sakdidet 5 in Phuket Town after she was found with 0.28 of ya ice.
Kwanruan was charged with a possession of a Category 1 drug, the report confirmed.
