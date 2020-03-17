THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Drug raid nets dealers at Phuket Town condo

Drug raid nets dealers at Phuket Town condo

PHUKET: Police arrested two men and a woman at a Phuket Town condo car park after officers found more than 2,600 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah), more than 12 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice), five pills of ecstasy and a 9mm handgun in the pickup they were in.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 17 March 2020, 11:20AM

The raids netted five suspects and more than 2,6000 meth pills. Photos: Phuket City Police

The raids netted five suspects and more than 2,6000 meth pills. Photos: Phuket City Police

According to a report issued by Phuket City Police, the three suspects – Chayaphon “Tam” Kaewyarat, 34; Orkanya “Sai” Aphichittrethat, 37; and Somyot “Dam” Jemad, 42 – were arrested during a series of raids carried out from Wednesday through Friday last week (Mar 11-13).

The raids were led by Capt Theerasak Narasri of Phuket City Police, said the report.

Chayaphon, Orkanya and Somyot were arrested at the car park of Supalai Park Condominium on Nakhon Rd in Phuket Town, noted the report.

In making the arrests, officers seized 2,640 pills of ya bah, 12.24g of ya ice, five pills of ecstasy and a 9mm handgun.

Officers also seized the Phuket-registered Ford Ranger pickup truck where the drugs were found.

Orkanya and Somyot were charged with possession with a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, while Chayaphon was charged with two counts of possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm, the report noted.

Other raids made during the three days saw Naruda “Joe” Sangnu, 34, arrested at at a house in Soi Anuphasphuketkarn 4, off Srisena Rd in Phuket Town, after he was found with 0.27g of ya ice.

Naruda was charged with a possession of a Category 1 drug.

Kwanruan “Boom” Chankul, 39, was also arrested at house in Soi Sakdidet 5 in Phuket Town after she was found with 0.28 of ya ice.

Kwanruan was charged with a possession of a Category 1 drug, the report confirmed.

